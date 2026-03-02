Broncos Draft Watch: Day 4 Combine Risers to Know: OL

The 2026 NFL Combine is in the books, with the offensive linemen taking the field on Sunday for testing and drills. The Denver Broncos were keeping an eye out for potential future options for their offensive line, as their current unit is aging and expensive .

Can the Broncos find another Luke Wattenberg, a late-round pick who ended up being a starter and earning a big extension? Or could the Broncos find their next Quinn Meinerz, a small-school mauler who ended up becoming one of the best guards in the NFL?

Let's look at some O-line prospects who stood out in their athletic testing and on-field drills, with 10 players in each category. Maybe one of those possibilities for the Broncos is in this group.

Measurements are being excluded because, as I was typing this, doubts have been raised about some of the NFL Combine measurements, particularly arm length. One of those players is Max Iheanachor, who came in 5/8-inch shorter in arm length than in his Senior Bowl measurements about a month ago.

Athletic Testing

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (OL29) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Monroe Freeling | OT | Georgia

Freeling was one of the best testers in the group, as he ran fast and performed well on explosive tests, especially the 10-yard split.

Sam Hecht | IOL | Kansas State

For offensive linemen, the 10-yard split is key, and Hecht had one of the best times. The rest of the testing left something to be desired, but he wasn't terrible.

Max Iheanachor | OT | Arizona State

A fast 40 time and a fast 10-yard split are a great way for an offensive lineman to help himself, and that's what exactly Iheanachor did.

Micah Morris | IOL | Georgia

Morris is big and long, giving him a chance to play tackle in some schemes, and his testing could help with that, with explosive numbers.

Enrique Cruz | IOL | Houston

Cruz had one of the best days during the athletic testing, and he did well on every test.

Caleb Lomu | OT | Utah

In the testing Lomu did, he did well for his size with a good 10-yard split (the number you’re looking for is 1.75 or better), coming in at 1.74, and also had good jumps and a good 40 time.

Jake Slaughter | IOL | Florida

Slaughter also came in with a 1.74 in the 10-yard split and jumped well for his size. He reached the thresholds you’re looking for in a center, which is where Slaughter will end up.

Caleb Tiernan | OT | Northwestern

Tiernan only did the jumps and put up great numbers for a tackle prospect, and if you translate them into a 40, then it’d likely be a good time and a great 10-yard split. The pro day should see if it translates.

Emmanuel Pregnon | IOL | Oregon

Pregnon didn’t hit the 1.75 10-yard split with a 1.82 (for guards specifically). For guards, the ideal split is 1.8. So not quite what you’re looking for still, but closer and still good times for his size. His jumps stand out as great for his size and for guards.

Logan Jones | IOL | Iowa

Jones hit the marks you’re looking for in all the testing, and he did it all, even the 3-cone and short shuttle that most players don’t partake in anymore at the Combine. He was one of 51 out of the 319 players at the Combine to do the 3-cone, and one of 59 for the shuttle, and those are two of the best athletic drills in terms of correlation to NFL success in nearly every position.

On-Field Drills

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Parkers Brailsford (OLO7) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Parker Brailsford | IOL | Alabama

Brailsford came in under 290 pounds, but he is such a lean and efficient mover, as he showed off in drills. Teams that run a wide zone-based scheme are going to look at him to be their center, and he may be the best center prospect for that scheme.

Spencer Fano | OL | Utah

Speaking of wide zone, Fano is a tackle prospect who may move inside, but he's a fit for that wide zone scheme given his movement skills and how clean and efficient they are. He is another one where doubt has been raised over the arm length measurements at the Combine, but if they are accurate, his 32 ⅛-inch arms are not great, and there have been no tackles with that short of arms to play tackle; they’ve all been moved inside since at least 1999, the earliest that data is available.

Keagan Trost | OT | Missouri

Trost is flying under the radar with clean technique, movement skills, and good power. He was one of a few line prospects who did a great job in every drill.

Trey Zuhn III | OL | Texas A&M

Zuhn is a good mover and showcased a versatile skill set, doing well in the more tackle-oriented drills while also excelling in center drills. He can play all five spots on the line.

Keylan Rutledge | IOL | Georgia Tech

Rutledge has everything you're asking for in a versatile running scheme, as he can do it all. There were some questions about his movement skills, but they were close behind those of Brailsford and Fano.

Gennings Dunker | IOL | Iowa

Dunker played tackle at Iowa, but he will move inside in the NFL. His footwork is so well done and coached, which you come to expect of all Iowa offensive linemen, so when it's bad, it stands out. Dunker may have had some of the best footwork in the group.

Kage Casey | OT | Boise State

Casey had some technical hiccups, but he is an efficient mover and doesn’t waste steps in pulls. He also had one of the better and quicker kickslides among the tackle-specific prospects.

Chase Bisontis | IOL | Texas A&M

The footwork and technique from Bisontis are fantastic, and there was only one drill where he had some issues, and it was a tackle-oriented drill measuring their kickslide.

Evan Beerntsen | IOL | Nebraska

Beerntsen stood out for how well he went through the drills, as they were consistently textbook examples of what you're asking for in the drills. You don’t get that very often from one of the first prospects to run through the drills.

Pat Coogan | IOL | Indiana

Coogan is a center-only prospect, and he did well in all the drills, but the center-specific drills had him as one of the best performers.