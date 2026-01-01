Broncos Get Big Hint on Which Chargers Will Be Held Out of Week 18

The Los Angeles Chargers announced earlier this week that they'd be resting some key players in the season finale vs. the Denver Broncos. We learned on Wednesday, with the first practice report of the week, which key Chargers could be held out of Week 18's action.

The following Chargers were either limited or did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Keep in mind, just because they're being rested now, doesn't guarantee they won't play on Sunday. But it's a solid hint.

Justin Herbert | QB (Limited)

Tuli Tuipulotu | OLB (Limited)

Keenan Allen | WR (DNP)

Derwin James | S (DNP)

Khalil Mack | OLB (DNP)

Trey Lance will start at quarterback in relief of Herbert. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Lance burned out in San Francisco, but he's still a talented player coached by Jim Harbaugh. Broncos beware.

Broncos' Injury Report

Meanwhile, two Broncos who missed last week's game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs returned to practice on Wednesday, while a key starter on the defensive line was limited.

Nate Adkins | TE (Knee)

Pat Bryant | WR (Concussion)

John Franklin-Myers | DL (Hip)

Unfortunately, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who also missed last week's game, did not participate in practice, as he nurses that hamstring injury he suffered in Week 16. Although Broncos head coach Sean Payton said he's approaching this matchup vs. the Chargers as a playoff game, the team doesn't have much incentive to push Greenlaw.

“Our focus is this is a playoff game," Payton said on Wednesday.

Greenlaw's Outlook

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) reacts after a play during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

If the Broncos take care of business vs. a Chargers team playing multiple backups at key positions, they'll earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC, a first-round playoff bye, and home-field advantage throughout. That would give Greenlaw two more weeks to get back on his feet, totaling a month from the time he got hurt.

If it trends the way it's looking, Greenlaw will have played in just eight games in his first year with the Broncos, with seven starts. Most of the missed time has been due to the injury bug, but he was also suspended one game for "threatening" a referee.

The Broncos knew about Greenlaw's injury history, which is why they structured his three-year deal to give them freedom to maneuver in Years 2 and 3. At this rate, it's hard to say whether Greenlaw will be back with the Broncos, but the team could save $9 million on the salary cap if they designated him a post-June 1 cut next year.

That's a topic for another time. The Broncos have some business to handle, and while it would be easy to start looking past the Chargers and toward the playoffs, Payton is working to keep his team's focus on the task at hand.

"Our focus is on this game and winning this game," Payton said.

