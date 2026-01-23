Broncos Release Final Injury Report for AFC Championship Game

The Denver Broncos have announced official game designations for Sunday's AFC Championship against the New England Patriots.

On Friday, the team ruled out quarterback Bo Nix (ankle), running back J.K. Dobbins (foot), linebacker Drew Sanders (ankle), and tight end Lucas Krull (foot). Centers Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) and Alex Forsyth (ankle), wide receiver Troy Franklin (hamstring), and safety J.L. Skinner (quad) were listed as questionable.

Receiver Pat Bryant (concussion) and offensive tackle Frank Crum (ankle) were given no designations and will play versus New England.

Dobbins is arguably the most notable development of the bunch. The team's leading rusher, who hasn't played since Week 10 due to a Lisfranc injury, recently had his practice window opened and produced three limited sessions. He evidently didn't do enough to gain clearance for return.

"Talked to Dr. Nicholas Strasser, asst. prof of orthopedics at Vanderbilt, on Lisfranc injuries this week. Said it's a 'pretty big deal' for RB J.K. Dobbins to even practice 2.5 months after a Lisfranc. Strasser said Lisfrancs are typically 4-6 months for recovery," The Denver Post's Luca Evans reported. "To add -- can sometimes be 3-4 months, per Strasser. Dobbins has been attacking rehab. Still quite possible he'd play in a Super Bowl."

Again without Dobbins and now with Nix sidelined, the Broncos will lean heavily on running backs RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie versus the Patriots' top-ten defense.

The Broncos have not had an RB lead the club in rushing in a playoff game since C.J. Anderson in Super Bowl 50, according to Next Gen Stats.

“You saw it on film. His senior year, they threw it to him more, but there’s times where a ball is dumped to him, the defender has an angle, so he has that make you miss," head coach Sean Payton said of Harvey on Wednesday. "I would say that balance, that short-area quickness that makes him effective ball-in-hand as a receiver.”

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Patriots Report

Similar to Denver, the Patriots also released their final injury report for Sunday's tilt, ruling out linebacker Harold Landry due to a knee injury and listing four players -- including WR Mack Hollins -- as questionable.

Eight other players were removed from the injury report and will be eligible to suit up at Empower Field at Mile High.