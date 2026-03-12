Broncos Send Clear Message by Re-Signing WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

The Denver Broncos have brought back another of their own free agents, re-signing veteran wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, the team announced Thursday.

Humphrey put pen to paper on a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum — about $1.3 million — according to The Denver Post's Luca Evans.

A longtime favorite of head coach Sean Payton, dating back to their time together with the Saints, Humphrey is coming off his third season in Denver where he's totaled 53 receptions for 556 receiving yards and five touchdowns across 41 appearances, bouncing between the active roster and practice squad.

In 2025, following a brief detour with the New York Giants, Humphrey made nine catches for 101 yards and one TD. More notably, he also had a 29-yard score amid Denver's playoff upset of the Buffalo Bills.

"I like our young players, and I like our young receivers. I think we drafted three, and then you have ‘Court’ (WR Courtland Sutton) and [WR] Lil’Jordan [Humphrey] and a good mix of players," general manager George Paton remarked at his end-of-season press conference in January.

Humphrey, 28 (in April), is among a multitude of in-house free agents whom the Broncos have re-signed since Monday's opening of the NFL legal tampering window, including running back J.K. Dobbins, linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, and tight ends Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull.

In short: "Get ready for more of the status quo." The Broncos' brass appears genuinely content with returning the same roster that took them to the doorstep of the Super Bowl, and rather than splurge in free agency, they'd seemingly rather build through next month's Draft, for which they hold the No. 30 overall selection (and were awarded two additional seventh-round picks).

Humphrey is what he is: a low-ceiling, high-floor receiver who's a willing blocker and knows his role on Sundays. He won't singlehandedly win you many games, but he also won't prevent you from further bolstering the position, such as what the Broncos are expected to do — at some point.

As of this writing, Humphrey will slot in behind Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims, and Pat Bryant on Denver's offseason WR depth chart.

"We’re always trying to improve our team," head coach Sean Payton said at the Scouting Combine. "We’ve invested, and we’ve seen good growth at receiver with guys we’ve drafted. Three of these guys, [WR] Troy [Franklin], [WR] Marvin [Mims Jr.] as well as [WR] Pat [Bryant]. So we’ll keep going.”