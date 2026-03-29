Broncos Could Supplement TE Group with Day 3 Draft Pick

The Denver Broncos are among numerous teams showing pre-draft interest in former Ole Miss tight end Dae'Quan Wright, NFL reporter Arye Pulli passed along Saturday.

Wright had virtual meetings with Denver as well as Miami, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Baltimore, and in-person visits with the Cardinals and Cowboys.

Wright (6-4, 246) began his collegiate career at Virginia Tech before spending his final two seasons with the Rebels. Combined, he totaled 113 catches for 1,603 yards and nine touchdowns across 47 appearances.

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"Wright is a high-cut, tight-hipped tight end who can stretch the field vertically but lacks fluidity and bend for crisp route breaks from speed," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "He builds speed to threaten defenses, working the vertical limbs of the route tree. He can gain an advantage on linebackers when aligned outside. He’s big and strong enough to improve as a run blocker but needs better technique and commitment in that area. Wright projects as a Day 3 pick who should fight for a role as a TE3/4."

Wright is the second notable TE to meet with the Broncos in the run-up to next month's Draft. The team also recently conducted top-30 visit with Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers, a potential second-round selection.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) scores a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Where He Would Fit In

If drafted, Wright would join a crowded Broncos tight end corps. Crowded in the sense that every incumbent from last season -- Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, and Lucas Kull -- are slated to return in 2026.

Whereas Stowers would likely push Engram for future starting duties, Wright would begin near the back end of the depth chart, competing with Krull for reserve snaps.

During February's Scouting Combine, Broncos head coach Sean Payton admitted is still seeking an athletic pass-catcher in the "Joker" mold despite (presumably) retaining Engram for next year, and RJ Harvey settling into a backup gig behind starting running back J.K. Dobbins.

Little else was done this offseason save for the acquisition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

“Every year. We’re always looking for the tight end or running back that has those traits. They’re hard to find, though," Payton told reporters.

He added: "So I would say when you do that, you look at the roster differently. You look at tight end differently. So those are positions certainly that would stand out.”