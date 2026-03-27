Broncos Free Agency Moves Reveal Obvious Direction for NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos have been criticized and lauded for their offseason maneuvers thus far. That first week-plus of free agency was a head-scratcher — as the Broncos made no outside signings despite bringing back 17 of their own players — but we soon learned why they were so quiet.

The blockbuster Jaylen Waddle trade came nine days into free agency (counting the 'legal tampering' window), and we suddenly began to grasp the Broncos' vision. This team planned to mostly run it back with a few strategic upgrades.

Beyond the Waddle trade, though, the Broncos have only signed one outside free agent, safety Tycen Anderson — a bottom-of-the-roster type special-teamer with some upside. There have been other opportunities, but the Broncos have stood pat.

What does that tell us about the team's draft intentions?

For the most part, it tells us that those remaining roster vulnerabilities are likely to be addressed in the draft, instead of free agency, but within the scope of the Broncos' big board and the 'best player available' philosophy.

From the outside looking in, the Broncos could use some reinforcements at tight end, running back, offensive tackle, defensive line, linebacker, and safety — in no particular order of priority.

Draft War Chest

Despite giving up their first and third-round picks to acquire Waddle, the Broncos still have seven total selections in the 2026 draft:

Round 2 : No. 62 overall

: No. 62 overall Round 4 : No. 108 overall

: No. 108 overall Round 4 : No. 111 overall

: No. 111 overall Round 5 : No. 170 overall

: No. 170 overall Round 7 : No. 246 overall

: No. 246 overall Round 7 : No. 256 overall (comp pick)

: No. 256 overall (comp pick) Round 7: No. 257 overall (comp pick)

Broncos GM George Paton has a strong draft record , but he also has a penchant for zigging when everyone expects him to zag. Last year's first-round pick was a good example of this.

The Broncos were exceedingly strong at cornerback entering the 2025 draft, and yet they took Jahdae Barron at No. 20 overall. So, just because they might be strong at a given position doesn't preclude them from drafting to it; it just depends on their big board and how disciplined they are in following it.

Round 2 Guess

Sep 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) reacts against the Temple Owls in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

An educated guess, then? In Round 2, I could see the Broncos prioritizing a premium position, which would minimize the likelihood of a running back, tight end, linebacker, or safety. Again, though, it will depend greatly on their big board.

Premium positions include quarterback (not happening here), offensive tackle, wide receiver, edge rusher (unlikely), and cornerback (also unlikely, but hey...).

I could see the Broncos drafting a defensive or offensive lineman in Round 2, which wouldn't be the sexiest first pick of their 2026 class, but it would be smart — again, depending on their board and how the draft falls. The Broncos have two great offensive tackles, but they're both on the wrong side of 30, and this front office fears that position getting old at the same time.

“You always have to look at your offensive and defensive lines, especially the offensive line," Paton said at the NFL Combine. "What is theage? You don’t want to age at the same time."

Round 4 On...

In Round 4, that's when I could see the Broncos loosening up a bit and taking some swings at players they believe can help them compete right now. Any and all positions of need would be on the table.

The Takeaway

To summarize, the Broncos' free-agent approach — especially the re-signing and tendering of 17 of their own free agents — has reinforced the extremely high floor of this roster. The 2025 squad won 15 total games and was a Bo Nix injury away from the Super Bowl.

Two strategic additions — Waddle and Anderson — helped raise the ceiling, but the departure of defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and safety P.J. Locke created two question marks that haven't been fully addressed, though Anderson could play a part in the latter.

The Broncos don't have any truly desperate needs, so fans can grab their popcorn and favorite beverage, tune in, kick back, and watch how the 2026 draft unfolds. Knowing Paton and Sean Payton, there's sure to be at least one curveball nobody saw coming.