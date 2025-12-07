The Denver Broncos are highly motivated to stack a 10th straight win with the Las Vegas Raiders on the docket this week. In the Broncos' first Raiders matchup in Week 10, the offense needs to continue building toward becoming a good, reliable unit, as they've done in the two games since.

The Broncos' defense should be in store for another big game, provided they don't allow the Washington Commanders' game plan last week to serve as the blueprint for how to beat them. The question all comes down to what the Broncos' offense can do.

If the Broncos can achieve this week's bold predictions, it will lead to a big win. With that said, let’s get into it.

Bo Nix Throws for 300-Plus Yards & 3 TD (No INTs)

In Week 10, Nix threw for just 150 yards, a single touchdown, and two interceptions, but he has passed for over 600 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the two games since. It isn’t known for sure what the issue was in the first game against the Raiders, but he wasn't himself.

With Nix looking significantly improved since that Thursday night game, he proves the first game was a fluke with a massive performance against the Raiders. Look for Nix to post the fifth 300-yard passing game of his career.

Evan Engram Eclipses 100 Yards

With Nix breaking 300 yards, Engram is a big part of that, with a couple of catches over 20 yards each as he breaks the century mark. In his game against the Commanders, Engram picked up 79 yards receiving, which is his highest total in the season and his lone game over 50 yards.

This isn’t the first time Engram has shown signs of life in this offense, but coming off his biggest game so far, he will want to build on it, and the Broncos will likely want to do the same. This is a favorable matchup for Engram, but he's had a few this season where he hasn’t executed, so he has to go out and do so this time around.

Broncos Notch 8 Sacks

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In their first game vs. the Raiders, the Broncos recorded six sacks. Vance Joseph's unit does an even better job this time around.

The Raiders' offensive line is banged up, with reserves playing all over the line, while the Broncos' pass rush will want to pick things up again after struggling against the Commanders.

The lifeblood of the defense is its pass rush, and when it is successful, the whole unit is successful. With how prideful the defense is, especially the pass rush, the Broncos step things up big time against the Raiders in this upcoming matchup.

Raider Held to Under 150 Total Yards

The Raiders have been held under 150 yards once this season. The Broncos held them to 188 yards in their first meeting.

With what is on the line and the Broncos wanting to send a message after their disappointing performance against the Commanders, they shut down the Raiders.

Denver has had two games in which its defense held its opponent under 150 yards. The Broncos have that ability, and those offenses are about as bad as the Raiders.

Plus, even though the Broncos are on the road, their two games holding offenses under 150 yards came away from home.

Broncos Score on Special Teams

Marvin Mims Jr. has been close a couple of times to breaking a punt return touchdown, and the Broncos' punt block unit has gotten close a few times as well. In their game against the Raiders, the Broncos find a way to get one of the two done and score a touchdown from their special teams unit.

Also, it could come from Sean Payton being aggressive and calling a fake punt pass.

