Another free-agent domino has fallen for the Denver Broncos. On Sunday, less than 24 hours before the NFL's 'legal tampering' window opens, the Broncos re-signed veteran tight end Adam Trautman to a three-year extension, per 9NEWS ' Mike Klis .

According to Klis, Trautman's deal is worth up to $18.5 million, with $9.5 million guaranteed.

Source: It's a three-year, $17M contract for Trautman with a max of $18.5M. $9.5M guaranteed.

One of best pure blocking TEs in game. Washington's John Bates is considered game's best pure blocking TE. Bates got 3 and $21M last offseason.

Some Broncos fans were hoping for an upgrade at tight end, but the Broncos made sure to bring back the only true Y tight end they've had for the past three years.

Will the Broncos Pursue a Free-Agent TE?

The Trautman extension doesn't preclude the Broncos from targeting a free-agent tight end on Monday, but it likely signals that they're not planning on spending. That would make sense on some level, as the Broncos just gave Trautman more money and already have Evan Engram on the books for a $14.1 million salary-cap hit in 2026.

With Trautman sticking around, it's hard to see the Broncos going after a David Njoku, Cade Otton , or Isaiah Likely on the free-agent market without fiddling with Engram's contract or outright releasing him. Never say never, though. It is the NFL.

Trautman's Bio

Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) pushes off Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) on a catch in the second quarter of the NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trautman, 29, originally arrived in Denver via a trade from the New Orleans Saints. He was a guy Sean Payton knew well, and just like several other additions and hires he's made as head coach, that was enough to make Trautman a Bronco.

Trautman was a 2020 third-round pick of the Saints, which was Payton's second-to-last year as head coach down there before he stepped down at the end of the 2021 season. Payton has characterized Trautman's blocking as "solid," but , frankly, it's hard to see it on the film.

As a receiver, Trautman caught 20 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown last season. He's about as average in that department as it gets.

However — and this is huge — Trautman is a great leader and helped Payton establish the locker room culture that has become one of the Broncos' hallmarks. Trautman brings plenty of good things to the table, but he's not the greatest in-line blocker or receiver.

To many fans, the Broncos' re-signing Trautman will feel like a half measure . But he is a quintessential Payton guy, so no one should be surprised.

Signals

This move could signal that Denver plans to use the draft to retool the tight end room. The Broncos aren't expected to tender Lucas Krull or Nate Adkins, both of whom are restricted free agents.

Krull is another Payton guy with roots in the Bayou. Meanwhile, Adkins has been Denver's best blocking tight end for the past two years.

The Takeaway

It appears as if the Broncos plan on sustaining the status quo at tight end, which is a pity. Despite the addition of Engram last season, tight end has been this offense's biggest weakness of the Bo Nix era.

Trautman joins linebacker Justin Strnad , offensive lineman Alex Palczewski , cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian , and a trio of exclusive rights free agents as players the Broncos have moved to retain before the new league year opens on Wednesday. The 'legal tampering' window opens on Monday.