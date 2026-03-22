Broncos May Include Moss Competition Among Pre-Draft Needs

A to-do items still exist for the Denver Broncos despite the team re-signing several of its own players and acquiring wide receiver Jaylen Waddle via trade during NFL free agency.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Broncos' biggest remaining needs are at tight end, defensive line, and cornerback -- the latter of which could find "competition" for starter Riley Moss in next month's Draft.

"Broncos tight ends ranked last in the NFL in PFF receiving grade in 2025. None of the players in last year’s unit, including the recently re-signed Adam Trautman, earned at least a 60.0 PFF receiving grade. The free-agent market wasn’t flush with prime receiving options, but the draft should provide Denver with the chance to improve its tight end unit," PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman wrote on March 17.

"The Broncos' defensive tackle unit is solid, but they lost veteran John Franklin-Myers in free agency, which hurts their interior pass rush. The team could also strive to add more depth at cornerback, potentially bringing in competition on the outside for Riley Moss, who earned a mediocre 61.2 PFF coverage grade in 2025 (64th among cornerbacks)."

The Broncos seem intent on running back the incumbent TE unit from last season, with Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, and Lucas Krull tentatively leading the depth chart. Trautman returned on a three-year, $18 million extension; Krull was re-signed to a one-year deal.

Denver expectedly allowed now-former starting defensive end John Franklin-Myers depart in free agency, as Franklin-Myers landed a $63 million pact from the Tennessee Titans. The club may first look in-house with last year's third-round pick, Sai'vion Jones, potentially replacing JFM in the lineup.

The team did not make any noteworthy moves at the cornerback position, save for inking elite slot man Ja'Quan McMillian to his second-round restricted free-agent tender. This has prompted speculation that Denver might be waiting until the Draft to upgrade the corps.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) smiles after winning the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Possible Options for Moss Competition

Assuming the Broncos don't expand the role of third-year CB Kris Abrams-Draine -- possibly to the extent of battling Moss -- the out-of-house scenarios are pretty cut-and-dry. Current free agents include Marshon Lattimore, Trevon Diggs, and L'Jarius Sneed, none of whom they seem particularly interested in.

The Draft is arguably the better route to take, even though Denver surrendered its first- and third-round picks to Miami in exchange for Waddle. Potential options there are Arizona State's Keith Abney, Tennessee's Colton Hood, and North Carolina's Thaddeus Dixon.