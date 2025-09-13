Broncos HC Explains Why Monitoring OLB Nik Bonitto’s Snap Count Matters
Knocking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones out of the rhythm he got into last week will be a key to victory for the Denver Broncos this Sunday. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph generated plenty of pressure on Cam Ward last week, racking up six sacks.
Broncos rush linebacker Nik Bonitto was a real menace against the Tennessee Titans, registering a 42.9% pass-rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus. Bonitto notched a career-high nine QB pressures in Week 1, which also tied for the NFL lead.
In training camp, Broncos head coach Sean Payton suggested he might look to manage the snap count of the now highly paid Bonitto. Payton appears intent on keeping an eye on that issue on Sunday vs. the Colts to keep Bonitto and others fresh.
"There's an attrition to doing what those guys in the front do. I never wrestled, but when I did wrestle, I always felt like I was beat or exhausted. Those guys are wrestling for six seconds a play or five seconds a play," Payton said "[DL] Zach Allen is another one. We just have to be mindful of these guys dressing. To answer your question, yes. If you're [playing] too many, then at the end you look at it and say, 'Maybe the effectiveness wasn't the same as the game wore on.'"
Sometimes, that's just the way the cookie crumbles in a game, requiring the first-teamers to play more snaps. Such was the case last week.
"There are games where defensively, usually, when the game ends on one side of the ball or the other has 10 to 20 more plays and so it depends how the game's going," Payton said. "We had more plays obviously last week than they did. A lot of it can be dependent on that, too."
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Strnad's Strong Debut in Relief of Greenlaw
Fortunately, the Broncos' defensive depth affords Payton and Joseph enviable degrees of flexibility to rotate guys in and out when they deem necessary. When it comes to depth, the performance of linebacker Justin Strnad — who started in place of the injured Dre Greenlaw last week — has been a bonus.
Against Tennessee, Strnad was a real force, registering five tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack, and two quarterback hits. It was a stellar performance in relief of Greenlaw, proving that giving reserve veterans increased playing time can translate into impactful performances when they're most needed.
"Yes. Certainly you do," Payton said of how Strnad jumps out on tape. "Obviously, when I arrived, the vision for him... We always talk about that. These roles are never etched in stone. This is the role this week, embrace it. His was third [linebacker], special teams. Then very quickly it morphed into starting [linebacker]. I think how can you possibly not benefit from the amount of snaps he had last year? The pluses, the minuses. Then you're more experienced at it."
Elliss Already a Factor
While Payton likes guys who can win the battle upfront, he's also aware that it's prudent to keep guys as fresh as possible. Drafting for depth on the defensive side has provided the Broncos with another talented edge rusher in the second-year Jonah Elliss — another player who notched a sack last Sunday.
Elliss only garnered 23 defensive snaps in Week 1, but it's not because Payton doesn't trust him in the rush linebacker rotation.
"Yes, he gives us... We're playing those guys when they're in, and then we figure out the rotation," Payton said about using Elliss.
Recommended Articles
The Broncos will want to start fast defensively against Jones and the Colts. Bonitto being on a pitch count probably only comes into play if the game is well in hand for the Broncos in the second half.