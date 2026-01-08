Broncos Make Several Roster Moves After Winning No. 1 Seed

The Denver Broncos executed a batch of roster moves after securing the AFC's No. 1 seed in last week's win over the Chargers.

Denver announced Wednesday that it signed center Michael Deiter, offensive tackle Geron Christian, and tight end Marcedes Lewis to the practice squad.

Offensive guard Nash Jones and center Joe Michalski were released from the practice squad in corresponding transactions.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Christian and Lewis previously spent time with the Broncos this season; the former exclusively on the practice squad and the latter five games on the active roster. (Lewis, 41, became the oldest TE to ever appear in a regular-season contest when Denver defeated Houston in Week 9.)

Lewis, who initially joined the club in late October, was last promoted to the 53-man roster on Dec. 25 before being waived again Monday.

"We’re not necessarily the most experienced team out there, so we can take all the experience we can get," Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said of Lewis on Nov. 4. "Right now he’s clearly the most experienced guy at 20 years. He’s already been able to help me in some things, talk through some things and change my mindset. A guys that’s been doing it for that long, you should listen to. We’re very excited to have him, and also he’s a great player in his own right. I’m happy to have him on the field with us, too.”

Background on Deiter

The new addition of the group, Deiter was a 2019 third-round draft pick who spent his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, had a one-year stopover with the Texans, and most recently played for the Washington Commanders.

Cumulatively, Deiter — the 2018 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year at Wisconsin — has appeared in 92 career NFL games, recording 35 starts. He was stationed on Washington's practice squad for the majority of the 2025 campaign.

Deiter (6-6, 315) will provide insurance at the position with incumbent starting center Luke Wattenberg still on injured reserve and replacement Alex Forsyth suffering a minor injury amid last week's win against the Chargers.

"Durable, capable guard/center prospect who knows how to play the game but might lack the athletic elements needed to become a full-time starter on the next level," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "Dieter's experience in a variety of pro-style rushing schemes and his overall technique work are in his favor while his experience across the line offer flexibility that could lock him into an NFL roster as an early backup with the potential to step in and start if needed."