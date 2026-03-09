Report: Broncos Bring Back Third-String QB for 2026 Season

The Denver Broncos locked up another in-house free agent on the eve of the NFL's signing period, bringing back third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger on a one-year, $2 million contract, league insider Ian Rapoport reported late Sunday night.

A former Colts draft pick, Ehlinger joined the Broncos last March and spent the majority of the 2025 campaign on the practice squad, save for a few promotions to the active roster — including for the AFC Championship, backing up Jarrett Stidham following starter Bo Nix's ankle injury.

Although he did not appear in a game, the 27-year-old impressed in preseason play and proved to be a valuable asset within Denver's quarterback corps.

“I think his football I.Q., and I would say he’s a quick decision maker," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Ehlinger last December. "He processes things well, and he’s also a real good foot athlete. You just go back, I remember him, I think I saw him live at the Superdome when [Texas] beat Georgia. There’s an it factor he has that we all like.”

Ehlinger is the latest Bronco to put pen to paper with the organization prior to free agency. The team in recent days has also re-signed offensive tackle Alex Palczewski, linebacker Justin Strnad, and tight end Adam Trautman. (They, too, hope to return unrestricted free-agent ILB Alex Singleton.)

In a non-signing transaction, the Broncos also restructured the contract of starting right guard Quinn Meinerz, creating roughly $11 million in salary cap space.

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) scrambles out of the pocket against New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi (0) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

What This Means

For one, this should effectively remove the Broncos from the deep-backup quarterback market, provided they were looking at all. They'll be returning the same troika from last season: Nix, Stidham, and Ehlinger — in that order.

For two, Ehlinger's extension will preserve continuity within the most important position in sports. At a time when Denver reshuffled several member of its offensive staff, including offensive coordinator and play-caller, this is a boon for whom Ehlinger considers a special player in Nix.

“I think you have to just kind of consider the way he was raised," he said of Nix in January. "He’s raised in a football family. His dad’s a football coach his whole life, so all he has ever known is football, and that’s a really good thing. He is a really smart football player. I think you see that on the field. He understands coverages and offense really well, offense and defensive football. I think his desire to be great is really special too. A lot of people who are Heisman finalists, first-round picks could easily be complacent, and he’s not. I think his football awareness, his drive to be great, really stand out, and it’s been great getting to know him. I consider him a best friend and a brother, so it’s been fun getting to know him.”