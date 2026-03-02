Report: Broncos Targeting Louisville WR with Top Draft Pick

The Denver Broncos are among two teams reportedly "targeting" Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell with their first-round draft pick, according to a report by NFL insider Tony Pauline.

San Francisco is the other team that's been linked to Bell, who's "ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a torn ACL and should be ready for training camp.

"The recent word here at the combine is that Bell is back in the conversation as a potential late first-round pick," Pauline reported on Feb. 27. "The teams that I’m told are targeting Bell in this area are the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. Both teams make sense, as the Broncos and Niners need receivers, and both have a history of selecting players early in the draft that fit their needs rather than going the route of conventional wisdom."

A two-year starter for the Cardinals, Bell finished his collegiate career with 151 catches for 2,166 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2025. He suffered the ACL injury on Nov. 22.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound wideout measured in with 10-inch hands and 31 3/4-inch arms; he ranked 7th overall among all WRs at last week's Scouting Combine, per NFL Media.

"Possession receiver coming off of his most productive year and a late-season ACL tear," reads his pre-draft profile. "Bell’s scores frequently came as a move target across the hashes, where he was able to use impressive build-up speed to eliminate angles and outrun everyone in the secondary to the paint. He’s average at eluding press and separating from tight man underneath. Improving his catch focus and positioning when contested will be critical. Bell lacks dynamic qualities and his ACL tear could impact his draft slotting, but he's a big, physical target with room to improve. He has a chance to become an average WR2/3 in time."

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville wideout Chris Bell (WO03) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Previous Mock/Potential Fit

Back in December, prior to his injury becoming public, ESPN's Field Yates mocked Bell to the Broncos late in the first round of April's draft. (Yates had Denver picking at No. 32 — rather than No. 30 — at the time of his article.)

"For the second straight offseason, there might not be a roster with fewer glaring needs than the Broncos, who are currently on a 10-game winning streak with second-year quarterback Bo Nix," Yates wrote. "Is another wide receiver a must? No, but it couldn't hurt to have another inexpensive option behind Courtland Sutton. At 6-2, 220 pounds, Bell has some of the best size of any of the touted receivers in this class. He was scorching hot in the first six games of this season, with six touchdowns and three 100-plus-yard games. He did not score or reach 80 yards in any of his final six games of the regular season, but he still displayed uncommon power and burst for a player of his stature."

If selected, Bell could compete with Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant for the WR2 job opposite Courtland Sutton. This, however, presupposes the club doesn't sooner address the position via free agency or a possible trade acquisition.