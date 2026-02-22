The league will soon descend upon Indianapolis for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine as teams scout the next group of prospects. The Denver Broncos will be looking for roster pieces who can help them get from the AFC championship game to winning the Super Bowl.

With free agency yet to happen (March 11), there are so many directions the Broncos can go in the draft. The Broncos prefer entering the draft without pressing roster needs, with a veteran in place at each spot in case things don't go as planned.

This mock draft will likely differ greatly from my final mock right before the draft. Over the next week, the NFL Combine will create some movement based on the information that comes out on prospects and how they perform in the drills.

The Combine isn’t just about the athletic testing, measurements, or drills; medicals and interviews also have an impact. So, with that in mind, with the Broncos poised to hit the NFL Combine this week, let's get to our 7-round mock draft.

Round 1: Kenyon Sadiq | TE | Oregon

The Broncos need to upgrade their tight end room, and while some good quality free agents could raise the floor, they need someone who can raise the ceiling. Sadiq brings a lot to the table with his ability to block, both in-line and in the slot, even though he may not have enough as a blocker to be a full-time in-line tight end out of the gates.

Sadiq is a good athlete with a diverse skill set that can make an impact across all phases. While he isn’t the caliber of prospect Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland were last year, Sadiq is a great option who could benefit the Broncos as a second tight end in the room for a year or two.

Round 2: Chris Bell | WR | Louisville

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) carries the football for a touchdown against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jr. Romanas Frederique (29) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If it weren’t for a late injury that will see Bell miss most of the 2026 season, he would be talked about as a first-round prospect. With Denver picking at No. 62 overall in the second round, if Bell is there, it would be too much potential value to pass up.

Bell can be a dynamic threat with the ball in his hands and can help the Broncos' offense with his ability on screens, working the middle of the field, and off slant routes. How he can impact a passing game is an area the Broncos still need, but having to wait until possibly 2027 to get it makes it difficult to accept this pick.

Round 3: Josiah Trotter | LB | Missouri

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Broncos have a decision to make at linebacker with Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton being free agents. If the Broncos don’t bring Singleton back, Trotter could be a good option to replace him, even with the concerns over his game.

Trotter might be the best downhill stack backer in this class, and he is solid sideline-to-sideline, but there is little there to work in coverage. In passing situations, he can work short zones and spy the quarterback, but you will have to cover him to keep him from being taken down the seam or too far outside.

Round 4: Nate Boerkircher | TE | Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One of the biggest issues with the Broncos' run game in 2025 was tight-end blocking, which was at fault for stuffed runs nearly 70% of the time. The Broncos don’t have a blocking tight end, and even in this mock, Sadiq isn’t enough as a blocker to make up for it.

Boerkircher may be the best blocking tight end in this class, and he makes up for some questions about strength with excellent technique. While he isn’t an overly dynamic receiving threat, he has shown enough to work in-line and change the math for opposing defenses. He would pair well with Sadiq in a future duo.

Round 4: Chris McClellan | IDL | Missouri

Dec 30, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan (7) rushes Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Brendan Sullivan (1) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Combine will be big for McClellan in pinpointing exactly where he fits best on the defensive line. He shows the ability to play inside as a 0/1-technique and outside as a 4i-technique, which could make him an option to work in the rotation to replace John Franklin-Myers for the Broncos.

McClellan should show up with the biggest hands. His hands are heavy when he connects with blockers.

The pad level isn’t the best, and McClellan's punch placement can be off, but when it all works together, the results are great. Denver's defensive line has shown that you can trust the coaches' ability to develop talent.

Round 5: Beau Stephens | IOL | Iowa

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (70) celebrates with running back Kaleb Johnson in the second quarter against Nebraska during a NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowavsneb 20221125 Bh | Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

There is a chance the Broncos decide to part ways with left guard Ben Powers, but they shouldn’t. Even then, the team will need to look for a replacement, as Powers’ contract is up after the 2026 season. The Broncos don’t have a reliable enough option to replace him, and that includes Alex Palczewski, who is a good swing depth piece but not starter quality.

Stephens has good versatility, with starts on either side of the line. He performs well in both run blocking and pass protection.

Stephens also showed the traits to work in multiple blocking concepts at the Senior Bowl, and a good ability to anchor and stall bull rushes from big tackles. The quickness is still a question, though.

Round 7: Kaelon Black | RB | Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) rushes the ball for a touchdown Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was surprising to see Black not get an invite to the NFL Combine. Despite that, he's a great prospect with strong ball security, vision, patience, and burst. There are questions about Black's size as a bell-cow back, but with RJ Harvey, he could work as the lead back and rotate with Harvey, especially if Harvey can improve as a runner.

There are more questions about Black as a receiver out of the backfield, and he isn’t an overly explosive or dynamic athlete. What he can do is grind out runs between the tackles, and he keeps his legs churning through contact to keep piles moving.

Round 7: Ephesians Prysock | CB | Washington

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies cornerback Ephesians Prysock (7) breaks up a pass for Boise State Broncos wide receiver Chris Marshall (5) in the first half of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Broncos can use additional depth at corner, and at this point, taking a flyer on a tools-and-traits guy to develop is the type of move George Paton and Sean Payton have often made. Prysock has excellent size and length, and he shows he knows how to use it.

Now, there are technical issues, and Prysock's ball production isn’t great, especially for his size and length. There will also need to be a better mentality as a run defender and tackler (his technique isn’t great), and he isn’t overly willing to be physical. But again, it would be taking a late risk on a tools-and-traits guy and trying to improve the player.

Round 7: Isaiah World | OT | Oregon

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Isaiah World (76) and defensive back Daylen Austin (0) block against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Injuries stink. World suffered an injury during the Oregon vs. Indiana game in January, which will lead to a medical redshirt season in 2026. Before the injury, he was projected as a third- or fourth-round pick because of his traits.

World is raw as a football player with a messy technique that has led to many penalties during his collegiate career. Even with the injury, the potential reward is too great at this point to not take the risk on developing the raw toolsy tackle down the road, as well as seeing if he can return from the injury.