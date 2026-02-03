Broncos Allow Backup QB's Contract to Expire After Season

The Denver Broncos sent numerous players to the free-agent market as 10 now-former practice-squadders had their contracts expire on Monday.

Those who were officially cut loose include quarterback Ben DiNucci, tight end Marcedes Lewis, wide receivers Michael Bandy, Kyrese Rowan, Elijah Moore, and Brandon Johnson, offensive tackle Geron Christian, tight end Patrick Murtagh, and defensive backs Delarrin Turner-Yell and Tanner McCalister.

These players are now free agents. pic.twitter.com/qBdDz8LeCl — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) February 2, 2026

DiNucci is among the "biggest" names of the bunch. A former Cowboys draft pick, he rejoined the Broncos for a second stint last month following the season-ending ankle injury to starting QB Bo Nix. DiNucci operated as the emergency QB3 behind Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger for the AFC Championship against the Patriots.

"Crazy game today," he wrote on X after the 10-7 loss to New England. "Craziest atmosphere I’ve been a part of in my career. Mile high was absolutely rocking. Margins for error are so small in the NFL. Denver fans have a lot to look forward to. Future is bright."

Lewis, a first-round pick way back in 2006, signed with Denver around midseason due to injuries at the position. At 41, he became the oldest tight end to ever play in an NFL game when the Broncos defeated the Houston Texans in November. Strictly a blocker, he was held catchless across five appearances.

"He’s already been able to help me in some things, talk through some things and change my mindset," Nix said of Lewis on Nov. 4. "A guy that’s been doing it for that long, you should listen to."

Turner-Yell was a fifth-round selection of the Broncos in 2022, who managed 43 combined tackles and two forced fumbles across only 31 career appearances, primarily as a special-teamer.

Jul 24, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Several Players Inked Futures Deals

Shortly after their AFC title game loss, the Broncos initially signed six players — those who ended the year on the practice squad — to reserve/future deals: linebacker Levelle Bailey, defensive tackle Jordan Miller, tight end Caleb Lohner, offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton, and running backs Deuce Vaughn and Cody Schrader.

Denver then inked an additional five players to futures contracts: offensive tackle Marques Cox, defensive back Jaden Robinson, center Michael Deiter, offensive guard Nash Jones, and defensive tackle Kristian Williams.