Sean Payton Promotes Davis Webb to Broncos Offensive Coordinator

After interviewing with multiple NFL teams with head coaching positions open this past month, Davis Webb ultimately will remain with the Broncos as Sean Payton promoted him to offensive coordinator on Monday. Webb previously worked as the team’s offensive pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Just last week, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix spoke highly of Webb.

“I think Davis is a tremendous coach,” Nix said, via the Broncos website. “He understands the role of being a coach. He understands the role of teaching. He really knows how to communicate with your players, with me. He’s helped me in two years just consolidate, make things simple, and just keep the main thing the main thing. Taking a lot of information, a lot of knowledge, and been able to just roll right into it. I think highly of him. I know he’s a really good football coach.”

Webb will replace Joe Lombardi, who was fired last week after the 2025 season. Lombardi spent all of Payton’s first three seasons in Denver as his OC.

Webb was seen as a finalist for the Raiders head coaching job, but Las Vegas elected to hire Seahawks OC Klink Kubiak instead. Kubiak cannot officially take the role until after the Super Bowl. Webb was also considered for some other OC openings across the league, but Denver fought to keep him.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated