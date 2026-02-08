Broncos WR Troy Franklin Unafraid to Proclaim His New Goals for 2026

When the NFL offseason hits, some players write checks with their words that their bodies will never cash. We've seen it all before.

Talented Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin enters Year 3 after tripling his rookie-season production in 2025. His 65 receptions for 709 yards and six touchdowns suggest he has plenty of cause for making some bold predictions for next season.

"I'm going to get a 1,000-yard season," Franklin told The Denver Post 's Luca Evans . "I'm going to double up the TDs."

Of course, it would be music to the ears of head coach Sean Payton if Franklin were to convert his bold words into a 1,000-yard campaign. After all, the Broncos will enter the offseason with huge question marks hanging over the wide receiver room, with many demanding they aggressively pursue upgrades in free agency .

Payton called out his wideouts for dropping too many balls at season's end, then he summarily fired receivers coach Keary Colbert .

Without a doubt, the memo will need to be received much closer to home, particularly if the current pass-catching incumbents are going to get playing time. Franklin is smart enough to know that only hard work can support goals stated publicly.

Franklin plans on adding 10 pounds to his frame before next season starts.

"I just think I want to have more weight just because, one, I think it will help me in my blocking game a little more. Two, it will help me with just, like, getting through releases, bump catches, maybe," Franklin told DNVR 's Zac Stevens . "And then, just being able to last throughout the whole year."

Franklin's Frame: Is There Room for Growth?

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) reacts after a first down in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bulking up as a wide receiver is never easy. The success rate can depend heavily on the player's frame, and whether there's room there to grow.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Franklin has the frame (the team lists him at 180), but will additional weight cost him speed and explosiveness? These are questions he and the Broncos must answer.

Having said that, things like the nagging hamstring injury that kept Franklin out of the AFC championship game could possibly be avoided if the 23-year-old pass catcher can successfully reinforce his body.

Franklin knows that to really thrive in a Payton offense, he has to be able to block. It'll have a big impact on his snap share.

Franklin is also in the advantageous position of having chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix, dating back to their Oregon days. That connection won't quiet the clamor for the Broncos to go hard after free-agent receivers anytime soon.

The Broncos resisted the temptation to give up too many core assets to trade for a game-changing wide receiver last season, betting on the continued development of players like Franklin and Pat Bryant. It could be a decision the team now regrets.

The Broncos will look to retool significantly to help Nix and push further than the conference championship game. Even so, the lengths to which the Broncos will go in free agency and on the trade market may be influenced by how much they believe in Franklin's 2026 resolution.

