Sean Payton Calls Out Drops as Broncos Look for New WR Coach

The Denver Broncos' offseason is only six days old, but the team's to-do list has been made longer by the creation of several coaching vacancies. A top offseason priority has to be upgrading the skill positions.

The Broncos have one of the best rosters in the NFL, including a franchise quarterback, but their playoff run exposed the need for upgrades at the skill positions, including wide receiver.

The Broncos' receiver depth chart could use an infusion of talent, and they now need a new coach for the room. Sean Payton is searching for a new coach to preside over the wideouts after firing Keary Colbert on Tuesday.

Dropped Passes

In his end-of-season presser right before Payton fired Colbert, the writing was on the wall. Payton was asked about his plans to upgrade the receiver room, and he couldn't help but home in on the Broncos' dropped passes trend.

“Look, we drafted to it, and I like who we've drafted to it. Yes, there were too many [drops] even down the stretch," Payton said on Tuesday. "The thing with the draft, man, we've invested, and I like the players in that room."

The Broncos finished the 2025 regular season with the second-most dropped passes (43) in the NFL. That trend, unfortunately, persisted into the playoffs.

Bo Nix's ability to conjure some Mile High Magic covered for some drops in the divisional round, but without him, those chickens came home to roost in the AFC championship game. Drops really cost the Broncos vs. the New England Patriots, so much so that Payton himself mentioned it without prompt immediately following the game.

"I think there were a number of things that we just had to do better," Payton said last Sunday night. "We didn’t finish some runs, and we dropped some passes. Again, felt like that was a problem all year."

Payton wants his wide receivers to catch the ball with proper technique. The Broncos' wideouts had poor technical discipline in this area all year.

"But I think that there's a proper way to catch a football, and most of the time, it's with your thumbs together, not the other way around," Payton said on Tuesday. "The other way around, I'm serious, only exists when the ball is below your belly button. Even the deep balls should be caught with your thumbs together. So we have to be better at that."

Broncos' Current WR Room

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As for the current collection of talent in the Broncos' receiver room, Payton says he likes what he has. But he's not going to come out and say, especially at this point in the offseason, that he perceives a specific vulnerability on the personnel side.

"We have speed, we have size, we have all the things I'm used to [and] you'd want to have in a good offense," Payton said.

I'd argue the Broncos don't have "all" the things a top offense should have. Marvin Mims Jr. can be dangerous with the ball in his hands, but for whatever reason, he's the fourth guy on the depth chart. The Broncos need speed and after-the-catch ability.

Right now, the Broncos have Courtland Sutton — then a collection of No. 3-type receivers. What they need is a receiver who could challenge Sutton for the No. 1 status.

Free Agency

The free-agent pool will offer the Broncos some opportunities to add to the receiver room. However, it isn't a great receiver class in free agency.

Trade Market

The Broncos could look to the trade market, too. They were in on the Jaylen Waddle discussions last year, but the Miami Dolphins' asking price was a bridge too far.

If it was too pricey then, it'll likely be too pricey now, but if the Broncos were to give up premium-round draft capital for Waddle, they'd also have to absorb his contract. His 2026 cap number is $33.8 million, and that climbs to $37.2 million in 2027.

NFL Draft

The NFL draft will be the Broncos' best bet to improve at wide receiver. There are some excellent options in this class, and opportunities to land a true blue-chip talent will abound on Day 1 and Day 2 of the draft.

The Broncos have Nix on a cost-controlled contract for two more years, with the fifth-year option giving them three. This team proved its already in position to contend for a Super Bowl, but building the nest around Nix, specifically at wide receiver, running back, and tight end, could make all the difference in getting over the hump.

The Broncos invested in their offensive line and have one of the best in the NFL, led by two All-Pros. They've invested heavily in their defense, fielding one of the NFL's top units in consecutive years, replete with All-Pros and Pro Bowlers.

Now it's time build the skill-position nest around Nix. Go all-in because Nix is going to become very expensive in the not-too-distant future.

The Broncos need to find the next Puca Nacua or Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Easier said than done.

