Broncos Offer Update on Hospitalized WR Pat Bryant

The worst possible scene unfolded at the end of the Denver Broncos' 34-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, as rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant was carted off the field on a stretcher after taking a massive blind-side hit. The pass fell incomplete as Montaric Brown's hit jolted Bryant's neck.

Man, #Broncos WR Pat Bryant just took a MAJOR hit: pic.twitter.com/rECewRHnqW — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 22, 2025

Bryant was transported to the hospital. The Denver Post 's Parker Gabriel reported that Bryant was being "evaluated at the hospital for concussion-like symptoms."

At the podium post-game, Broncos head coach Sean Payton delivered some good news on Bryant.

“He has movement that’s encouraging... he was moving his hands and legs," Payton said of Bryant. "As we know more, we will let you know.”

Again, Bryant wasn't just carted off; he was strapped down to a stretcher to keep him immobile and hospitalized.

Prayers up to Pat Bryant 🙏 pic.twitter.com/woNRTMD3N0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 22, 2025

Nix Shaken Up

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was visibly shaken. Some people would call it a 'hospital ball,' but if you watch the play unfold, it would have been hard for any quarterback to see Brown, who was hidden behind Evan Engram in double coverage, come all the way from the boundary to hit Bryant where he did.

After Bryant was carted off, Payton pulled the plug on the Broncos trying to come back. There were only 31 seconds left on the clock.

Nix admitted post-game that he feels responsible for Brown's big hit on Bryant.

“You never want to see somebody in that situation, and I feel responsible because I threw it," Nix said afterward. "You can say it’s part of the game, but you just never want to see it, and you really pray he is OK, he can be back out there as soon as he can."

No Flag? Defenseless Receiver to a T

The officials initially threw the flag on Brown, then picked it up. On one hand, there was no helmet-to-helmet contact, while on the other, Bryant was as defenseless as he attempted to haul in the pass.

If that wasn't a hit on a defenseless receiver, I don't know what is. Here's the definition of a defenseless receiver in Section 2, Article 9 of the NFL rulebook:

"It is a foul if a player initiates unnecessary contact against a player who is in a defenseless posture."

What is "a defenseless posture," relative to a receiver? The league defines a defenseless receiver as the following:

A receiver running a pass route when the defender approaches from the side or behind. (Check)

A player attempting to catch a pass who has not had time to clearly become a runner. If the player is capable of avoiding or warding off the impending contact of an opponent, he is no longer a defenseless player. (Check, Check)

The flag wouldn't have reversed the damage Brown did to Bryant, nor would it have changed the outcome of the game. But if the rule exists, for crying out loud, the league should enforce it, especially when it comes at the cost of a player being carted off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized.

Perhaps Brown will hear from the league later this week.

It was a shocking scene, and fans can only hope that Bryant suffered no permanent damage. A third-round draft pick out of Illinois, he has become the Broncos' de facto No. 2 receiver, catching 27 passes for 347 yards and a touchdown this season.

That counts Bryant's production vs. the Jaguars, which was five receptions for 42 yards. We'll pass on any updates as they come.

For now, keep your prayers flowing for Bryant.

