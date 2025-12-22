3 Brutal Takeaways From Broncos' 34-20 Loss to Jaguars

The Denver Broncos' wild 11-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday, as the Jacksonville Jaguars rolled in and handed Sean Payton's squad just its third loss of the entire season. The Jaguars put the vaunted Broncos' defense on its heels, scoring at will for a long stretch of the game, and emerging on top 34-20.

It was the Broncos' first loss since Week 3 of the regular season. What did we learn? Perhaps a better question is: how can this loss serve the Broncos in what remains of the 2025 regular season?

We'll answer that second question today, but first...

Broncos' Defense Far From Championship-Caliber

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rushes for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Since the bye, the Broncos' defense has been leaky and inconsistent. Losing a starter amid the unit's regression was bound to take its toll, and it certainly did against the Jaguars.

Starting safety Brandon Jones was placed on injured reserve last week, which thrust P.J. Locke into the starting lineup. It did not go well for Locke, who was on the wrong end of too many big passing plays, especially in the first half.

Locke was consistently a step or two behind in coverage, but he can be a huge force in the box and near the line of scrimmage. The problem is, the Broncos already have a safety who checks that box — Talanoa Hufanga.

I've resisted saying it publicly, but this game should be all the motivation the Broncos need to pick up the phone and call Justin Simmons. It's unclear whether Simmons is in football shape, as he hasn't played at all this season, but his experience and range in coverage could come in handy for this defense.

Broncos' defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has to figure out why his coverage unit has become so leaky. It's odd that as soon as Patrick Surtain II returned to the field, the Broncos' began regressing, especially against the pass.

To boot, Joseph has to figure out why some of his best and highest-paid players failed to make an impact in Sunday's loss. Hufanga, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper — there's a long list. A team's best players are expected to turn it up in pivotal games and situations and that didn't happen vs. the Jaguars.

Trevor Lawrence went 23-of-36 for 279 yards and three touchdowns vs. the Broncos, with a 115.4 passer rating. He also rushed for a touchdown untouched.

The Broncos allowed the Jaguars to convert 53% of their third-down tries, and allowed touchdowns on 4-of-5 red-zone possessions. Far from championship-caliber defense.

Silver Lining: The Streak Ends

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There is a silver lining to the Broncos' losing this game. For weeks now, pressure has mounted on the Broncos' shoulders with each consecutive win, but they managed to continue flying under the radar.

After upsetting the Green Bay Packers last week, though, the Broncos had the best record in the NFL and the full attention of the league. It takes some getting used to, being the 800-pound gorilla on top the hill, and after a week of garnering such attention, it seemed to get to this team.

The cracks were apparent vs. the Jaguars. The Broncos looked fatigued and unenergetic at times, especially on defense. Tired.

Carrying the weight of that 11-game winning streak, combined with all the media attention that came over the past week especially, came out in the wash in Sunday's loss.

As Mike Tyson famously said, "Everyone's got a plan 'til they get punched in the mouth." Well, the Jaguars threw a haymaker and knocked the Broncos down in Week 16. Will Denver get itself up off the mat and respond?

If the Broncos are who we think they are, this loss will serve them. This team has earned that level of trust and belief. The leadership and coaching experience is there, and so is the talent.

The Broncos now have the opportunity to reset and focus on taking care of business game by game, instead of carrying the weight of the winning streak. Like the 1998 Broncos, who won 13 straight, this loss could be the wake-up call this team needs to remind it that it is human after all.

With a short-week turnaround, the Broncos won't have much time to lament the loss. The depleted Kansas City Chiefs await on Christmas Day.

The Broncos haven't won at Arrowhead Stadium since Week 2 of the 2015 season, more than a decade ago. The Chiefs won't have Patrick Mahomes or Gardner Minshew.

The Broncos still control their destiny, that's the good news. If the Broncos win out from here, they clinch the AFC West and the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, securing home-field advantage in the postseason.

Sean Payton likes to say, "We'll play in bigger games than this." Sunday's loss to the Jaguars just raised the stakes of each of these final two games.

RJ Harvey Answers the Bell

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs for a gain during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It was slow going initially, but Harvey came alive in the second half. His 38-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter was impressive, and it was just the shot in the arm that Denver needed, tying the game at 17.

Alas, the Broncos' defense couldn't stop the Jaguars, and Bo Nix would go on to uncharacteristically give the ball away twice in the second half, squandering the 121 yards from scrimmage Harvey provided.

However, by virtue of that third-quarter scoring rom, Harvey took sole possession of the third-most touchdowns by a rookie in team history (11). He has become quite the versatile weapon for Payton, and even though it's late in the season, the rookie made every Jacksonville defender who tried to tackle him pay a steep price.

