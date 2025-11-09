Broncos' Veteran Puts Offense's Recent Struggles in Perspective
Once the dust settles, the perception of the Denver Broncos' 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders will be framed in a more forgiving context.
After all, eight wins have already materialized for a Broncos team that's riding on the coattails of a generational defense that could be compared against the best the NFL has ever produced, depending on how this season unfolds.
Alas, the prevailing sky-is-falling narrative persists primarily due to the seeming regression of second-year quarterback Bo Nix, and that's suddenly driving the majority of post-game conversation.
Truth be told, Nix did play badly against the Raiders and is struggling with some basic mechanics right now, but according to veteran right tackle Mike McGlinchey, the Broncos' entire offensive unit shoulders its fair share of blame.
“There's too many negative plays. We had a couple of turnovers. That was tonight, but over the last stretch of things, when we get in lulls offensively, it's not like we're taking sacks, it's not like we're turning the ball over at alarming rates, it's not like we're having huge negative plays," McGlinchey said post-game. "We're just not doing we're not capitalizing on what we need to do. And there's opportunities there."
Being the first NFL team in 2025 to reach eight wins hasn't stopped the lamentations being thrown at the Broncos, but imagine if they'd won the other pair of squeakers they lost in Weeks 3 and 4. A fair degree of heat is also being thrown at head coach Sean Payton for his rudderless play-calling, the kind that often stifles Nix's rhythm and the offense.
No Apologies From Payton
True to form, Payton has stayed rather unapologetic about the Broncos' season-long struggles to get completely on track. Once again, he doubled down on the Broncos' self-inflicted wounds and the need to eliminate them.
“Yes, I would say I think we had eight penalties. Let’s start there," Payton said on Thursday night. "Then when you take those penalties and you say, 'All right.' I felt like it was a night when it was third down, and I was looking on the wrong section of the third-down sheet, and when you get over there too much, it becomes difficult. They did some things in their defensive scheme base versus some of our sub that maybe created some minus runs, but I was pleased that we closed it out."
Reality bites down hard, though. There are few 8-2 teams in NFL history with an offense as inconsistent as Denver's has been.
Broncos Need a Recharge
While playing only one game over the 23 days should allow the Broncos to rest up and take stock, the double-edged sword is that the outside noise is getting loud. It will be important for veterans such as McGlinchey to place things in the right context, as this is not the time for the Broncos to get overly down on themselves.
"Everybody's going to heal up physically. Everybody's a professional, and I don't expect anything less than that," McGlinchey said. "But we played a lot of football in the last six weeks, seven weeks, and it'd be good to get away from it, clear our heads. Sometimes, when you're looking at it for so much for so long, you start seeing ghosts a little bit. We have to clear our heads and make sure we come back with a great game plan against Kansas City to come in next week.”
Whatever the Broncos' mindset is in the locker room, the critics and naysayers are going to come hard after Nix and company, which means that if a ghost is indeed embedded in the machine, they had better perform an exorcism in short order.
Such is the consequence of Denver's disjointed offensive performances. But with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs rolling into town on November 16, the pressure is going to only mount until a fix is found.