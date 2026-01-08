Report: Broncos STC Darren Rizzi Gets Head-Coaching Interest

The New York Giants have requested to interview Denver Broncos assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi for their head-coaching vacancy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday, noting the history between Rizzi and Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

Giants GM Joe Schoen and Darren Rizzi worked together in Miami from 2009–2016. https://t.co/faeQeJnnBe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2026

A longtime Sean Payton confidant, dating back to their stint together in New Orleans, Rizzi was hired by the Broncos this past offseason to replace former STC Ben Kotwica, who was fired following the club's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills last January.

"I forget what year we hired him in New Orleans, but he is a tremendous teacher. He is thorough and yet—with respect to the process—he was a very serious candidate, and I think will be a head coach in our league as well," Payton said of Rizzi at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. "He was a serious candidate in New Orleans and we had time.”

Denver's special teams unit was largely inconsistent under Rizzi's watch. They entered last Sunday's regular-season finale ranked 27th in kickoff return average against, 21st in kickoff return average, tied for 17th in field goal percentage, and tied for 18th in net punting average.

The one area they did succeed was punt return average, finishing tied for fifth in the league thanks to All-Pro returnman Marvin Mims averaging 13.9 yards per runback.

But Rizzi's candidacy could be more about his intangibles than his resume.

"Has always been respected and well liked from players in the locker room whether in Miami, New Orleans or now in Denver," former NFL defensive back Jason McCourty wrote on X.

Rizzi, 55, is the second Broncos assistant to draw head-coaching interest from the Giants, who are also interviewing virtually defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for the position on Thursday.

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos special teams coordinator / assistant head coach Darren Rizzi greets New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson on the sideline at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Busy Day(s) for Broncos Staff

In addition to his Giants meeting, Joseph also completed a virtual interview with the Baltimore Ravens and is expected to speak with the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals for their HC openings on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The Ravens, too, will also interview Broncos offensive pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Davis Webb for the gig.

Denver has permitted its staff to pursue outside opportunities while the team is on a bye week for the Wild Card round of the playoffs.