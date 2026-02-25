Davis Webb’s New Role Creates 4 Clear Broncos Winners

On Tuesday, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton announced that offensive coordinator Davis Webb will be the team's play-caller moving forward. The news came from the podium at the NFL Combine after weeks of rumors and speculation that Payton was mulling over making a change.

Now that we know it's happening, we can begin to analyze the implications. What better way to start than by breaking down the players who stand to benefit most from Webb becoming the play-caller?

Let's get started.

Bo Nix | QB

Nix has a special relationship with Webb. According to Payton, that may have played a part in why Webb stayed in Denver instead of taking one of the job opportunities he had elsewhere.

Webb is only three years into his NFL coaching career. A coach's son and a former NFL quarterback, Webb was literally suiting up and throwing passes in the NFL as of January 2023.

So it's hard to say exactly how different this offense may look under Webb's play-calling. However, we can't get too carried away with the projections, since Payton has asserted it's still his offensive system, even though Webb will be the primary play-caller.

In the second preseason game last summer, Webb called the plays. Jarrett Stidham looked like a world-beater, passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns on just 23 attempts.

The Broncos' offense looked different, in the sense that it was more explosive and downfield-oriented. Granted, Stidham was going against second-team opponents, but it's a great harbinger for Nix.

That was one of the big missing components of the Broncos' 2025 offense: explosive plays. Expect that to change under Webb's purview.

Payton made this change for a reason. He truly believes that Webb will make the Broncos and Nix better as the play-caller.

Nix has already posted historically prolific numbers through his first two years. This could be how he busts through onto the next plane of NFL quarterbacks.

RJ Harvey | RB

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) hands the ball off to running back RJ Harvey (12) in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Broncos will be adding to the current running back room this offseason, but the team still believes in its 2025 second-round pick. Very much so.

The play-calling left much to be desired when it came to Denver's ground attack. It's hard to predict exactly how that will change with Webb at the helm, but based on what we saw last summer, it portends well for Harvey.

The Broncos will continue to use Harvey as a 'Joker' weapon out of the backfield. But they really need him to improve as a down-to-down ball-carrier.

Webb's stewardship could be a big part of improving that aspect of Harvey's game by implementing a more creative run-game.

Pat Bryant | WR

Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates with wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

I could pick any young receiver on the Broncos' roster as beneficiaries of the Webb move, but Bryant leaps forward because of how he performed in preseason Game 2. Bryant led the Broncos in that game with 70 yards on four receptions, although it's worth mentioning that Troy Franklin had four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Courtland Sutton is still going to get his, but Webb should be able to open things up downfield, which redounds to the benefit of the younger receivers like Bryant and Franklin. I'd throw Marvin Mims Jr. into that mix, too, especially considering his gadget capabilities.

The Broncos are expected to add to the wide receiver room this offseason, whether via free agency and/or the draft, but expect Nix to spread the ball around even more to his younger wideouts. Franklin enters Year 3, Bryant Year 2, and Mims Year 4.

If Payton's intuition about Webb is right, we could finally see a Broncos wideout not named Sutton turn in a breakout season.

Evan Engram | TE

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Many fans lamented the rather mild year-one impact Engram had as a Bronco. He finished third on the team in receiving, but he came woefully short of the expectations.

Some wondered if the lack of tight end usage was due to a reluctance on Nix's part to look their way. We hardly ever saw Nix attack the middle of the field, and the seam was almost completely neglected.

We don't know the exact reasons why Engram wasn't utilized more, but I would expect that to change with Webb taking the reins. The Broncos have Engram under contract for one more year, and they need much higher production to begin approaching a good return on investment.