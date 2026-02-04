Drake Maye Shows Respect to Broncos QB Bo Nix at Super Bowl

Drake Maye did not get to face Bo Nix in last month's AFC Championship contest, but the New England Patriots quarterback is respectfully anticipating "many" future head-to-heads with his Denver Broncos counterpart — beginning in 2026.

"It's unfortunate what happened to Bo," Maye said Monday at his Super Bowl 60 press conference, referencing Nix's ankle injury. "What a player he is, what a season he had. Obviously an unfortunate ending, but I know he'll be back. Special player. I know we'll have many battles down the road. I think we play the AFC West next year, so I think we're gonna get a matchup."

"[I'm] praying for him. I know he's on the road to recovery, but I think it'd be pretty cool to see all the great quarterbacks in the league [and] a chance to go up against them."

Sidelined by a fractured ankle sustained in the Divisional Round, Nix was parked in an owner's suite and forced to watch his backup, Jarrett Stidham, fail to conquer New England in a 10-7 loss at Empower Field at Mile High. Stidham committed two turnovers (including a backbreaking fumble) while Maye largely played mistake-free ball, accounting for the club's lone touchdown — a direct result of said fumble.

“I was very helpless,’’ Nix admitted last week, via The Denver Gazette. “There wasn’t much I could do about it. … It’s tough to see, when you go down, the show just keeps right on going. … You just missed being out there. You just take for granted like the practices and being around the guys. … (The injury) reminds you not to take things for granted. It can change real quickly and literally in the snap of a play it can change.”

Fortunately for all involved, Nix's ankle is expected to be fully healed well in time for the 2026 campaign, during which the Broncos are slated to travel to Foxborough to square off against Maye's Patriots, in the inaugural meeting of 2024 first-round picks.

The date and time for that tilt will be announced in May.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

PS2 Ponders 'What-If'

It's Super Bowl media week, which means that players and figureheads from every NFL team have descended upon Santa Clara for the festivities, regardless of whether they're actually participating in The Big Game.

Two of those players are Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, who sat down with FanDuel's Kay Adams on Tuesday to discuss the aforementioned AFC Championship. At one point during the interview, Adams suggested Denver would have won the game had Nix been under center.

And Surtain did not disagree.

"Yeah, yeah. No doubt," he told Adams. "Obviously when you've got a guy like Bo, when he goes down, there's some effect. But 'Stiddy' did a great job preparing all week, the best he could. It's tough for anybody in that position, expecting them to go out there and have the game of their life."

"With Bo, he's going to bounce back even harder. He's going to attack the rehab. He's going to get better from this."