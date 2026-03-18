Jaylen Waddle: What We Learned From His First Broncos Presser

One day after the news of his trade broke, Jaylen Waddle was in the Mile High City to undergo his physical with the Denver Broncos. He passed and shortly after, hosted his introductory press conference as a Bronco.

By now, most Broncos fans have at least a passing knowledge of the 27-year-old wide receiver's resume. Drafted No. 6 overall out of Alabama in 2021 by the Miami Dolphins, Waddle produced three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to open his NFL career.

When the Dolphins hit a rough patch with Tua Tagovailoa, Waddle's production suffered because wide receiver is a quarterback-dependent position. Still, amid Miami's lackluster play under center last year, Waddle caught 64 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns.

What else do Broncos fans need to know about Waddle? Let's talk about a few takeaways from his introductory press conference.

Still Close With PS2

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts to his tackle during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Waddle and Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II have been reunited. The two became friends as teammates at Alabama, and both were drafted in the top 10 back in 2021.

Waddle jokes and razzes Surtain in a brotherly way, but it's clear that the two are still close and are looking forward to joining forces again, this time in the Mile High City.

“It was special," Waddle said of his relationship with Surtain. "He was one of the first calls that I made. We talked about this earlier in our careers, we wanted to get together and play with each other. Just seeing it happen, it’s special.”

A few days ago, Waddle raised some eyebrows when he joked that he would "beat" Surtain's "a**" in a fight. With a laugh, Waddle said on Wednesday that he stands by what he said.

"I still stand on what I said about Pat (Laughs),” Waddle said.

Don't read into it. It's brotherly razzing, nothing more.

A Team-First Player

Oct 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts with fullback Alec Ingold (30) after running for a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

One of the first questions Waddle was asked on Wednesday was about his "personal" goals. Either he wasn't prepared for such a question, or he genuinely isn't motivated by the common things you hear from wideouts, like a 1,000-yard season, double-digit touchdowns, Pro Bowl nods, or All-Pro selections.

Instead, Waddle talked about the team.

“I wouldn’t say nothing personal. I would say for the team, just take it week-by-week," Waddle said. "Just try to go out there and play a good brand of football and try to stack some wins together.”

Waddle experienced a lot of winning at Alabama. The Dolphins also had a couple of good years while he was there and Tua Tagovailoa was healthy and in fine form.

After the last two years of struggling in South Beach, you've got to believe that Waddle is relishing the opportunity to play for a contender, and among friends, like Surtain. The Broncos have been missing a weapon like Waddle — a receiver who can burn defense over the top with his 4.3-speed while being a threat to take it to the house from anywhere on the field.

The Broncos could have used Waddle last year, but they failed to reach the Super Bowl for one reason: Bo Nix got hurt. If Nix doesn't suffer that freak ankle injury in the divisional round, the Broncos beat the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game.

However, some wonder whether Jarrett Stidham would have been able to get the job done in that second-half blizzard if his supporting cast had been better or more prepared to answer the bell around him. Outside of Marvin Mims Jr. in the first quarter, the Broncos' skill positions turned in a stinker of a game, while the receivers dropped too many passes.

Would Waddle have made a difference? I have my doubts, just because Stidham seemed to be in over his head after the Broncos' first set of game-planned 15 plays, but you never know.

The Broncos are looking to get over that hump in 2026, with a healthy Nix returning to the field in May, and an upgraded arsenal thanks to Waddle.

Excited to Play With Broncos' WRs

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Any time a big trade or acquisition is made, it's fair to wonder how it will impact the players at the position. We know Courtland Sutton is locked in and definitely part of the big picture moving forward, but where do Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims Jr., and Lil'Jordan Humphrey fit now with Waddle in the fold?

Time will tell, but Waddle is looking forward to working with his new teammates in the wide receiver room, tapping each player by name during his presser.

"I think it’s going to be a fun group. They have a lot of talent with ‘Court,' ‘Marv,' Troy, Pat, Lil’Jordan," Waddle said. "I’m here to help in every fashion, making plays and learning. I’m excited to learn from them and [for] them to learn from me. It should be fun; it should be great.”

That shows a certain level of football savvy, knowing every player's name on the depth chart. It speaks volumes of Waddle's character and professionalism, which bodes extremely well for the Broncos, and likely stems from how he was brought up by his parents. He has an air of humility about him.

“I honestly think it was just the way I was brought up," Waddle said. "My mom and dad obviously tried to do a good job as best they could with keeping me not too high, but not too low. So just staying at a good head space."

Waddle asserted that there is No. 1 wide receiver, per se, which is something that we've heard Sean Payton say before. It's about play designs, formations, and matchups — and each receiver doing his part to maximize his route on a given call.

“I don’t think there are No. 1s," Waddle said. "Everyone is here to make plays and try to win. That’s ultimately the goal for the team and for the organization."

Again, we see Waddle's emphasis on team and the collective, not on himself or individual clout. Waddle is the type of weapon coaches like Payton and offensive coordinator Davis Webb can move all over the formation to devestating effect.

The key will be picking up the scheme as quickly as possible.

“I think over my time, I got a chance to play all over the place. So I think that helps just knowing the offense inside and out, being able to put me in different spots," Waddle said. "I think that’s always helpful, just being able to go around and play different positions.”

Ready to Help Broncos Compete

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Six years into his NFL career, Waddle suddenly finds himself in a new football home. He's heard the rumors, dating all the way back to last fall before the trade deadline, but he's ready to embrace his new identity as a Bronco.

Having produced at such a high level for Miami right of the gates, some might view Waddle's arrival in Denver as an opportunity to get back to that with Nix and the Broncos. Once again, though, Waddle sees it differently; it's a new opportunity to help out, play his part, and compete.

“It’s definitely new beginnings. I don’t look at it as that standpoint of getting back to where I was," Waddle said. "I just look at it as a new opportunity to go out there with a new team in a great place, play along great talent and help out as best I can.”

Waddle is definitely smart enough to know and understand the expectation in Denver. It's a city that isn't happy unless its football team is competing for Super Bowls, and the Broncos got tantalizing close last year in Nix's second season.

Along with those Super Bowl aspirations, people will be expecting Waddle to deliver and really help move the needle, after the Broncos gave up their 2026 first and third-round picks, while swapping fourth-rounders. This hasn't escaped Waddle.

He's sounds like he genuinely can't wait to get to work with his new teammates because he's heard — likely from Surtain — how close-knit the Broncos' locker room is.

“It’s exciting, like I said, just playing with great players," Waddle said. "Everyone is talking about how great and close the team is. I’m excited to be around the guys, get to know them, and they get to know me and go from there.”

Active In the Community

Jul 28, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) signs autographs to fans during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Waddle is big on charity and community outreach. He had a special bond with Rocco Passaro, a child who fought and beat cancer (big Dolphins fan). It's a very inspirational story .

Today was Day 1 of Waddle's tenure in Denver, but he plans to get with Surtain to figure out how he can get started making an impact in the Mile High City.

“I’m definitely going to get in the community and do something. I know ‘PS2’ is going to help me find different things to get into," Waddle said. "I know he does a lot of good things out here. Rocco is definitely someone that is special. We have a special a bond, and I think that’s just going to continue even though where I play at. He has family in me on this side. It’s honestly great.”