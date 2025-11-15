Devastating J.K. Dobbins Report Puts Onus on Broncos' Rookie RB
The Denver Broncos are placing running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve with a foot injury he suffered in last week's victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday.
Per Schefter, the injury requires corrective surgery that is likely to sideline him for the remainder of the season. He's expected to make a full recovery in time for the 2026 campaign.
Dobbins was hurt on an illegal hip-drop tackle near the end of the third quarter against the Raiders, when a Las Vegas defender awkwardly pulled him down to the ground. Dobbins limped off the field but eventually returned to action, sealing Denver's narrow 10-7 win in the final frame.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Dobbins closed out the game with team highs in carries (18), rushing yards (77), and yards per attempt (4.3). He was one of only two Broncos running backs to tote the ball in Week 10.
On Wednesday, head coach Sean Payton claimed Dobbins remained under evaluation and that his status had not been "decided yet."
“Nothing has been decided yet, and at some point there’ll be more clarity with him and some of these other players," Payton told reporters.
Signed to a one-year, $2.75 million contract in June, Dobbins (potentially) finishes his Broncos tenure averaging 5.0 yards per carry and notching four rushing touchdowns. He currently ranks fifth in the NFL with 772 ground yards across 153 handles.
You're Up, Kid
That Dobbins is anticipated to miss the rest of the year puts an unmistakably large onus on his backup, second-round rookie RB R.J. Harvey, who now steps into a full-time starting role in Payton's backfield.
Although the Broncos will deploy other runners -- Tyler Badie, Jaleel McLaughlin, and perhaps even practice-squadder Deuce Vaughn could all get work -- Harvey will be forced to carry a majority of the proverbial water.
The dual-threat Florida product has converted 50 carries into 214 yards and two TDs through ten appearances, adding 25 receptions for 175 yards and four receiving scores.
“When we drafted him, it was his running skillset, and he had a lot of touches," Payton said of Harvey on Wednesday. "I was just kidding with him earlier. Then you have experience in a guy like Jaleel, who is explosive and has been champing at the bit. I think sometimes players are not held back, but when you are watching [WR] Pat Bryant grow right in front of our eyes and you’re starting to see that with RJ, and obviously he’ll have more opportunities here in this game. He’s built, when you see his frame, he’s built to last and that’s important.”