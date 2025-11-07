Report: Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins Injured on Illegal Raiders Tackle
Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a foot injury on what appeared to be an illegal hip-drop tackle in Thursday's victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
Dobbins is currently awaiting a second opinion on the injury, which the team has yet to confirm.
Per The Athletic's Nick Kosmider, the play in question occurred with under five minutes left in the third quarter, after Dobbins was awkwardly pulled down to the ground by a Raiders defender. Dobbins limped off the field but eventually returned to action, sealing Denver's narrow 10-7 win in the final frame.
NFL on Blast
Dobbins seemed to have avoided serious injury due to the tackle, at least initially, finishing the contest with team highs in carries (18), rushing yards (77), and yards per attempt (4.3). He was one of only two Broncos running backs to tote the ball against Las Vegas.
Dobbins was a lone bright spot on a night in which Denver struggled mightily on offense -- and afterward shared the frustrations percolating within the fan base.
“We’re all on the same page. I don’t have to say anything because we are all on the same page already," he told reporters. "I’m not the only one feeling like this, and I know we’re going to get it together. We’re going to figure it out. Yes cool, we are 8-2, but we want bigger things and we’re going to do it. We are going to get it together. The guys in this locker room and on the team, winners. So we’re going to get it together.”
Those frustrations carried over into Friday, as Dobbins strongly blasted the NFL for failing to properly officiate the dreaded hip-drop tackle.
"BAN OR ATLEAST CALL THE MUTHER F*CKIN HIP DROP TACKLE!" he posted on X.
Next Man Up
If Dobbins were to miss time -- the Broncos play Kansas City in Week 11 before hitting their bye -- second-round rookie RB RJ Harvey would be in line to start. Harvey mustered nine yards across four carries versus Las Vegas, adding two receptions for nine yards.
Third-stringer Tyler Badie likely would function as Harvey's backup in that scenario, with practice-squad RB Deuce Vaughn possibly elevated to the 53-man roster for depth purposes.
Again, however, that's all assuming Dobbins is sidelined.