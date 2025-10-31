J.K. Dobbins Gets Honest About His Contract & Broncos Future
Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins is on pace for a career year. With 634 yards and four touchdowns, he ranks third in the NFL in rushing entering Week 9.
About halfway through the one-year deal Dobbins signed with the Broncos back in June, naturally, the topic of an extension is beginning to pop up when the veteran back holds court with the media. Broncos fans are very curious about this subject, too, if the number of questions we get on the Mile High Huddle Podcast is any indication.
After seeing what Dobbins can do through the first eight games, it's safe to say that Broncos Country wants him here beyond 2025. Dobbins himself wants to be here, and explained on Thursday that he hopes to finish his NFL career with the Broncos.
However, Dobbins has fish to fry, so as much as he wants to stick around in the Mile High City, he's not allowing the thought of an extension weigh him down.
"As far as [an] extension, and stuff like that, that doesn't cross my mind. But me just wanting to be here in Denver? Yes. I hope to end my career here and be here for the rest of my time in the NFL," Dobbins said via The Denver Post's Luca Evans. "As far as [an] extension and all that, though, I don't think about that. I don't really think about that. But yeah, that would be nice because I want to be in Denver."
Dobbins went on to explain why he wants to finish his career as a Bronco, listing all the things he loves about the club, the fans, and the city.
"I love it. I love the fan base. I think the fan base and I have a connection," Dobbins said. "I love my teammates. And I also love Sean Payton. I love the owners. It's just, like... you know? But I don't think about the extension part. I just think about me being here because I love it. I love the beautiful mountains. I love being in altitude. Now being... I'm used to it now."
On Pace for Career Season
Dobbins has been in the NFL since 2020, but he's shockingly young for a sixth-year vet. At 26 years old, he has dealt with more than his fair share of injuries, but it's also allowed him to maintain quite a lot of tread on his rushing tires.
We're seeing how relatively fresh Dobbins' legs are. If he can continue to stay out of the injury bug's crosshairs, he's on pace to obliterate his previous career-high marks.
Last season was Dobbins' best as a pro. He appeared in 13 games with the Los Angeles Chargers, and rushed for 905 yards and nine touchdowns.
Based on his production thus far, Dobbins is on pace to rush for 1,347 yards and nine touchdowns. He's managed to avoid the type of injuries that have sidelined him in the past, thanks, in part, to Coach Payton's commitment to the running-back-by-committee approach.
Keeping Dobbins Fresh
Dobbins has the most carries among Broncos running backs, by a mile, but Payton has continued to work in RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie. Also helping keep Dobbins fresh is the Broncos' usage of the screen pass as an extension of the running game.
The Broncos want Dobbins healthy and available for the long haul this season. The Broncos are going to need him for their stretch run in December.
Extension Timetable
If Dobbins can stay healthy (knock on wood), I would expect December to be the soonest that the Broncos will begin to seriously think about an extension. Even then, they might wait until the offseason.
Broncos Country wants Dobbins extended as soon as possible, but the team likely wants to ensure he can stay healthy and avoid the type of injury that would compromise his future availability in 2026 before opening up the checkbook and getting down to business on an extension.
Based on what we've seen so far, though, why wouldn't the Broncos want Dobbins around beyond 2025? I'm guessing the love he spoke of is mutual, but football is a business, and the Broncos will have to protect their interests despite all of the tangible and intangible assets he brings to the table.
“It’s been fantastic. It’s one of those things that in free agency—I said it about [Saints LB] Demario Davis. I didn’t know I was getting all this other stuff," Payton said of Dobbins on Wednesday. "I would say the same for him in a very positive way. He loves being out here. He loves—you guys have been around him. It’s infectious. All your good teams have guys like that... There is a number of guys that way. It’s important.”
The love is real. Stay healthy, and Dobbins' goal of finishing out his career in Denver becomes possible.