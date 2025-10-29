New Stat Proves Broncos' Big Offseason RB Gamble Paid Off
The Denver Broncos rolled the dice this past spring by letting running back Javonte Williams hit the bricks and sign a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys. The Broncos then set about the process of reshaping the running back room at the top of the depth chart.
That started by drafting RJ Harvey in the second round. The Broncos then went a couple months before making another move, seeing how their collection of rostered running backs, including 2024 fifth-round Audric Estime, would take shape.
Not satisfied, the Broncos signed veteran J.K. Dobbins at the tail end of their offseason training program. Williams is having a career year in Dallas, but the Broncos quickly forgot about their 2021 second-round pick thanks to Dobbins' consistent production out of the gates.
Through eight weeks, Dobbins has rushed for 634 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. That's already 121 more rushing yards than Williams had all of last year, and he appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos in 2024.
Be Happy for Williams
Again, though, Williams has made a great first impression with the Cowboys, having rushed for 633 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns. He's also averaging a career-high 5.1 yards per carry. He never got north of a 4.5 average in four seasons as a Bronco.
In their head-to-head matchup last week, Williams scored twice, but was held to just 41 yards rushing on 13 carries (3.2 avg). Meanwhile, Dobbins eclipsed the century mark for the second time this season, rushing for 111 yards on 15 carries, more than doubling Williams' yards-per-carry average (7.4).
Exceeding Expectations
It's safe to say that Dobbins has exceeded everyone's expectations thus far, maybe even the Broncos'.
"I do know… a lot of people… a lot of people didn’t think I was going to be that good, like to be honest. I don’t know where I stand in rushing, but I do know today me and my boys went over another 100 yard game," Dobbins said post-game. "I don’t know when that has been done in the past. I am proving myself right that I made the right decision coming here. I appreciate everybody here."
Williams' homecoming saw him find pay-dirt twice, but his Cowboys were blown out by 20 points (44-24). It was tough sledding between the 20-yard lines, but if anybody knows what the Broncos have on defense, it's Williams.
“Yes, they got a great defense," Williams said post-game. "I feel like we could have executed a little bit better, probably more communication, just the small things. We were lacking on details today. We just got to get better.”
Dobbins has been very enthusiastic about being a Bronco and has complimented head coach Sean Payton to the nines since arriving in the Mile High City. Dobbins wants to win the Super Bowl, and having the right head coach, a top-flight offensive line, a dominant defense, and a supportive ownership group could offer his ticket to the dance.
"It has been a dream because I love Coach Sean Payton. He’s a great person," Dobbins said. "The offensive line is amazing, the defense is amazing, then the ownership is amazing. Maybe I was born to be a Bronco. It just took a little time to get here, had to get over them mountains, you know.” (Laughs)
Gotta Stay Healthy
The key for Dobbins will be staying healthy. That's the only reason he was still available at the end of June when Denver signed him.
So far, so good, though. If Dobbins can avoid the sting of the injury bug, it'll be safe to assume the Broncos will want to re-sign him.
Dobbins is only 26 years old, after all, and since entering the league as a Baltimore Ravens second-round pick in 2020, only one NFL running back has a higher yards-per-carry average.
The example Dobbins has been to the Broncos' young runnning backs has also been extremely valuable. Even Payton has said that he didn't expect to get a team captain-type leadership impact from Dobbins when the Broncos signed him, but that's what they've gotten.
Harvey is beginning to blossom behind Dobbins, rushing for 46 yards and two touchdowns last week vs. the Cowboys, and even catching a score. His 40-yard touchdown romp was explosive. If the injury bug stays out of the way, the Broncos have one of the better running back tandems in the NFL.
Harvey has 200 yards rushing through eight games. If he stays on this pace, and his production doesn't improve down the stretch, he'd finish with 424 rushing yards as the No. 2 running back — only 88 yards fewer than Williams' season-long total last year as the top guy.
Halfway through the season, Dobbins ranks third in the NFL in rushing. Williams ranks fourth, with just one yard fewer through eight weeks.
That head-to-head matchup offered the perfect acid test of Denver's running back gamble last spring. Payton aced it, thanks to the excellent play of Dobbins and the rookie.