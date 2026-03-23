Marvin Mims Jr. Questions His Role After Broncos Land Jaylen Waddle

Denver Broncos fans and media aren't the only ones wondering about the implications of the Jaylen Waddle trade , and what it means for the team's incumbent wide receivers . During an appearance on Altitude TV, Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. shared his initial reaction to the blockbuster Waddle trade, admitting to host Vic Lombardi that it did catch him off guard.

"I think it really surprised me, just bringing in a guy like that," Mims told Lombardi. "But, I mean, if you look at his career ever since high school to college to now, he's just an explosive playmaker. I think offensively, we always need more playmakers. I think it'll be really fun to watch, so we'll just see how it all comes out this season."

Waddle is obviously a much more accomplished NFL receiver than Mims, but if you analyze these two players, they're a lot alike. Both are speed demons, both are explosive, and both check in under 6-feet tall.

The similarities are striking, but it's hard to say what Waddle's arrival means for Mims. Even Mims admitted that he's wondering how he'll fit into the Broncos' offensive plans this season, though he sounds genuinely excited to be a part of it alongside Waddle.

Lombardi asked Mims, "Do you ask yourself, 'what does that mean for me?' Since you guys are essentially the same type of player?"

"Yeah, a little bit," Mims told Lombardi. "It's just interesting to see how I'll fit into the offense. But at the end of the day, for me, the past two years, I mean, the thing I've taken pride in is being able to play running back, be a returner, be a receiver, so any way I can affect the game, I'm happy to go out there and do it."

Marvin Mims Jr. shared his thoughts on the Jaylen Waddle trade! 🗣️🏈 pic.twitter.com/gkaodaiBb2 — AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) March 22, 2026

Mims, the Weapon

Mims should take pride in how he's been able and willing to answer the bell for the Broncos in whatever way he's been called. With three NFL seasons under his belt, Mims is a two-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro returner, though he didn't earn any accolades in 2025.

In back-to-back seasons, Mims punctuated the campaign with impressive showings for the Broncos. His final five games of 2024 were absolutely electric, and he showed up big for Denver in both rounds of the playoffs back in January.

Mims was a big part of the Broncos' 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, and he led the team in receiving in the club's disappointing loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game, which was, of course, played without franchise quarterback Bo Nix, who suffered a fractured ankle at the end of the Bills game.

STIDHAM GOING DEEP TO MARVIN MIMS JR. 🎯



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/l56nwnx6bn — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2026

A Questionable Lack of Usage on Offense

After finishing on such a high note in 2024, it was a disappointment to see the Broncos not involve Mims much in the offense last season. He finished 2025 with just 37 receptions for a career-low 322 yards and a touchdown, while also carrying the ball 12 times for 78 yards and another score.

In the playoffs, though, the Broncos' receiving corps suffered some injuries, with Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant going down, which necessitated Mims having a bigger role. Again, he answered the bell, leading the Broncos with 12 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

MARVIN MIMS JR. FOR THE LEAD



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/KxgLMR7wvr — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

Mims is still young (just turned 24), but he's now entering a contract year. He was the first draft pick of the Sean Payton era, arriving in Denver via the second round of the 2023 draft.

Mims has always been a special teams stalwart, but any time the Broncos have called his number on offense, he exceeds expectations, which is what mystifies everyone when he doesn't get utilized much as a receiver.

Bottom Line: Waddle & Mims Can Co-Exist

There is a world where Mims and Waddle can co-exist. The Broncos need as many explosive playmakers as they can get on offense.

Mims has questions about what Waddle means for him and his role on offense. Only time will tell what answers the Broncos have in store.

For what it's worth, Waddle mentioned Mims by name during his introductory press conference last week, emphasizing that he's "here to help" the Broncos, and acknowledging the talent in the receiver room he just joined.

"I think it’s going to be a fun group," Waddle said. "They have a lot of talent with ‘Court’ [WR Courtland Sutton], ‘Marv’ [WR Marvin Mims Jr.], [WR] Troy [Franklin], [WR] Pat [Bryant], [WR] Lil’Jordan [Humphrey]. I’m here to help in every fashion, making plays and learning. I’m excited to learn from them and [for] them to learn from me. It should be fun; it should be great.”