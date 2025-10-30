New Metric Reveals Broncos Still Have NFL's Best Pass-Protecting OL
The Denver Broncos finally put it together on offense for four quarters in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, winning 44-24. Although the Broncos faced a bad defense, they showed how effective the offense can be when the skill position players execute.
Unsung for the Broncos' offense all season long has been the offensive line. Despite losing a couple of players to injury, the offensive line has managed to be a cohesive unit that has maximized the opportunities for plays.
Sharp Football Analysis ranks the Broncos as the best offensive line in the NFL in terms of pressure rate. The Broncos have allowed pressure on just 25.6% of snaps, the best in the NFL.
The gap between the Broncos and the next two is significant. The Pittsburgh Steelers rank second with pressure allowed on 27.8% of snaps, while the Kansas City Chiefs are third at 30.3%.
When teams don't blitz, the Broncos still stand as the best offensive line, allowing pressure on just 23.2% of snaps. Again, the gap is significant between the Broncos, the second-place Steelers (28.5%), and the third-place Chiefs (28.8%) in pressure rate with no blitz.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Run Game Metrics
The Broncos are also effective when it comes to running backs' yards before contact, with 1.7 yards allowed per rush. The Broncos are tied with the Indianapolis Colts for sixth place in that metric.
The Broncos' O-line has a rush-stuff rate of 15.2%, 11th in the league. That makes the offensive line above average in that statistic.
Individual Effort
As for the individuals on the Broncos' O-line, left tackle Garett Bolles is having a strong season, perhaps the best of his career. At 33 years old, he continues to play well even after suffering a broken leg in the 2022 season.
Broncos' right tackle Mike McGlinchey hasn't been as strong as Bolles, but he's been effective. Right guard Quinn Meinerz, who struggled early on, has settled down and is playing at the high level expected of him.
The Broncos could get better play from center Luke Wattenberg, but he has done some good things as a pass protector. The running game is where he can improve, though he hasn't been bad by any means.
Left guard Ben Powers was off to his best season with the Broncos, but is currently out with a biceps injury. Matt Peart struggled in his one start replacing Powers, but part of those issues can be attributed to the torn MCL he suffered during the Broncos' Week 6 London tilt vs. the New York Jets.
Alex Palczewski was solid in his first start at left guard, and before entering the starting lineup, he did well as the sixth offensive lineman. Powers might be able to return for the final month of the season, and if he can regain his form, the Broncos might have an offensive line worth keeping together next season.
Assuming Powers plays well, the only question will be whether it's worth extending Wattenberg.
The Takeaway
Credit must go to the offensive line, though, for doing its part to ensure the Broncos' offense gets the chance to succeed. Credit also must go to offensive line coach Zach Strief, who has gotten the most out of the players and might be the biggest individual unsung hero on the Broncos coaching staff.