NFL Combine Snubs That Should Still Interest the Broncos

The NFL released its Scouting Combine invitations , and there were some notable names missing. In recent years, there have been some Combine snubs who have gone on to do well in the NFL.

While the Denver Broncos don’t have many such success stories on the current roster, they did draft defensive lineman Matt Henningsen a few years ago, who wasn’t invited to the Combine and is still with the team.

Analyzing the list of Combine snubs this year, there are a good number of players who stand out, some of whom are extremely questionable for not being invited, and we are going to look at them position by position.

Running Back

The most egregious snubs come from running backs Kaelon Black out of Indiana and Jaydn Ott out of Oklahoma. Both are great prospects, and many have them in their top 150, but NFL teams clearly disagree, despite their performance at the Senior Bowl .

While not egregious snubs, Chip Trayanum out of Toledo and Dominic Richardson out of Tulsa also stand out. They had a good showing at the Shrine Bowl, and the Combine was next, especially for Trayanum, but these backs won't be making the trip to Indianapolis.

Wide Receiver

While there weren't egregious snubs, there are some head-scratchers in Josh Cameron out of Baylor and Lewis Bond out of Boston College. They were at the Senior Bowl, had a good week, and seemed poised for Combine invites.

Tyren Montgomery, from John Carroll, was also at the Senior Bowl and stood out with the jump he made. Getting him to the Combine, in that environment, to get the athletic testing just felt like it would happen.

Michael Wortham, from Montana, is more of a returner and not a major snub, but still noteworthy. He had a good Shrine Bowl week, and he's an athletic prospect, so getting the athletic testing at the Combine would’ve been great for his chances.

Tight End

Tanner Arkin from Illinois and Carsen Ryan from BYU are two tight prospects who are good blockers, with questions about their athleticism and receiving. Getting them to the Combine for answers would’ve been great, and there are a few tight ends that would’ve made sense to switch with both of these prospects.

Offensive Line

Tristan Leigh is another Shrine Bowl standout who seemed set to get a chance to show more at the Combine, only to fall short. Miami’s James Brockermeyer was at the Senior Bowl and did well, so it is a rather big surprise not see him at the combine.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Interior Defensive Line

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Aaron Graves (95) celebrates a defensive stop against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

Aaron Graves out of Iowa and Navy’s Landon Robinson were two surprise names not seen at the Combine. Graves would have had a chance to stand out after a questionable use at Iowa. Robinson isn’t as big a surprise, and he is a smaller lineman, but his athleticism pops when watching him.

Edge Rushers

Mikail Kamara of Indiana and Cian Slone of Nebraska are two prospects who seemed almost guaranteed to be at the Combine, especially Slone after the Senior Bowl week. Kamara is a fierce pass rusher, but struggles to get home, and the athletic testing could have provided more insight there.

Linebackers

Shad Banks Jr., out of UTSA, was outstanding during the Shrine Bowl week, and he flies around the field. After the week he had, it was surprising he didn’t get called up to the Senior Bowl, and that was kind of a sign for the Combine.

Safety

Jalen Stroman, from Notre Dame, was at the Hula Bowl and was then called up to the Senior Bowl, which was notable because people wanted to see more from him. That doesn’t guarantee a Combine invite, but still a surprise he didn’t get one.

Cole Wisniewski, from Texas Tech, is yet another Shrine Bowl standout without an invite, and not being called to the Senior Bowl was a sign of what was to come.