One RB Target for Broncos in Each Round of the Draft

The Denver Broncos currently have at least one pick in each round of the 2026 NFL draft, except for the sixth round. The Broncos have two in the fourth round, thanks to the Devaughn Vele trade to the New Orleans Saints.

Plus, the NFL awarded Denver two seventh-round compensatory picks for the losses of running back Javonte Williams and punter Riley Dixon in 2025.

These comp picks could give the Broncos added leverage to work the board by packaging them to trade up, or to secure undrafted players they're interested in who may not sign with them, similar to what they did with tight end Caleb Lohner last year.

So, as we look at a running back prospect in each round, there are a few quick notes first. These projections are based on the NFL Consensus Big Board on MockDraftDatabase.com , as my board is still being pieced together, and the consensus board reflects the opinions of many top draft analysts.

Let's break down one running back for the Broncos in each round of the 2026 draft.

Round 1 Option: Jeremiyah Love | Notre Dame

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks loose for a touchdown run against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Love is the top back in the class, and that isn’t much of a debate. The debate is over whether he's a better prospect than Ashon Jeanty, who was the sixth overall pick in last year's draft.

Love should be gone well before Denver is on the clock at No. 30 overall. In the off chance that he falls, the Broncos could reasonably trade up for him. The value of the running back position could see him fall, though it's doubtful.

Love is a do-it-all back who could come in and be an immediate upgrade to almost any team's running game. There is more than enough for him to play as both a blocker and a receiver, giving him three-down value. While he isn’t a perfect prospect, as there is no such thing, he is close.

Round 2 Option: Mike Washington Jr. | Arkansas

Nov 1, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Bulldogs won 38-35. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Entering the NFL Scouting Combine, there were many questions about Washington's burst, explosion, and top speed, but he answered them with his athletic testing, especially given that he weighed over 220 pounds and ran a 4.33-second 40. In a weak running back class, where four or five likely get drafted in the top 100, he managed to rise and separate himself.

There are still concerns about Washington's fumble rate, especially given his running style, but those can be addressed by how he carries the ball. While he ran a fast 40, he may not have the sustained long speed to be a consistent home run hitter, but his burst, explosion, and speed make him a threat for runs of 10-plus yards, where he was among the top in college football last year.

Round 3 Option: Jonah Coleman | Washington

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Coleman is a downhill back who doesn’t have the long speed and isn’t the most explosive back, but he can churn out some good runs to keep the offense ahead of the chains. He may have the most power as a runner in the class, but that also keeps him a bit more limited.

There is enough to work as a blocker and receiver out of the backfield to keep some variance in the offense when Coleman is on the field, but you are limiting the passing game when he's working as a receiver. Coleman is a good pairing option for someone with more explosive playmaking.

Round 4 Option: Kaytron Allen | Penn State

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Allen is a solid all-around option, but he already has a lot of miles on his tires. He had over 800 touches in his college career, and while there have been some backs with that much usage who have ended up being good in the NFL, there aren't many, and those who last more than a few years are even fewer.

When it comes to a fourth-round pick, you’re hoping to get all you can out of him during the rookie contract and reset when he hits free agency.

Round 5 Option: Seth McGowan | Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats running back Seth McGowan (3) crossed the goal line for his second touchdown of the first half as the Wildcats face off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Nov. 15, 2025. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is plenty of size and power with McGowan to be a downhill running threat, but teams will have to do some digging into his background and make sure that is behind him. There is enough there to work as a blocker and receiver, but not much, and fumbles are an on-field concern in his game.

Round 6 Option: Le’Veon Moss | Texas A&M

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

There are durability concerns with Moss, which are heightened with his physical running style. He is another back who may not have true home-run ability, but he works downhill and can churn out some chunk runs.

Moss is better suited as a backup who rotates in rather than serving as the primary guy, especially with the medical concerns, but Round 6 could be worth the risk.

Round 7 Option: Adam Randall | Clemson

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) gains yards after catch during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Randall is a former receiver who is still learning the nuances of being a running back, and despite his time as a pass-catcher, his hands are unreliable. His route running is fine, but he is a downhill power back with receiving and blocking ability, but no reliability, and a bit of a project.