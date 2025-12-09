If the 11-2 Denver Broncos are going to obtain Super Bowl glory, they can't be satisfied with their 10-game winning streak. Next up, the 9-3 Green Bay Packers come to Denver for a fixture that will kick off a run of four tricky games to finish out a season that now promises so much more.

When it comes to the Broncos facing adversity, Patrick Surtain II believes the Broncos have their opponents set up right where they want them.

"That's what the NFL is all about. Each and every week, a new opponent comes," Surtain said via 9NEWS ' Scotty Gange . "Obviously, we've got some great opponents coming up for the rest of the year. So if we want to be that team we talk about, these are the games that matter and count."

Green Bay's Micah Parsons and Jordan Love will present a much more pressing challenge than the hemorrhaging Las Vegas Raiders did this past Sunday. Regardless of the challenges ahead, within the Broncos' competitive DNA lies a unique blend of wanting to prove even more while also enjoying the fruits of their labor along the way.

Locker room celebrations have centered around the feel-good vibes of the aptly named "Club Dub," so keeping the ball rolling certainly has its fringe benefits. Ultimately, Surtain revels more in how this team has stuck together through all the challenges, which makes living in this particular moment a whole lot sweeter.

"Yeah, it feels good finally watching the tide change," Surtain told Gange. "You know, we stuck with it. There's a bunch of guys that stuck through the process for a couple of years now. And to finally fulfill this moment, this opportunity—11 wins on the season is not easy to do in this league. So, that was something to be very pleased and happy about."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) tackles Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) in the first quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Complementary Football

Double-digit winning streaks don't happen by accident. The finer details matter, especially as the gruelling 17-game campaign rolls on.

The Broncos' offense mounted its three longest drives of the season in Sin City, statement moves down the field that dramatically tipped the scales in terms of time of possession. Surtain appreciated the in-game breather it gave him and his unit.

"The offense did a heck of a job with their time of possession," Surtain said via Gange. "Yes, it was saving our legs a little bit. I don't even know how many plays we had—pretty sure it was pretty low. But shout out to the offense for that. And defensively, we picked it up."

While the Kansas City Chiefs have been vanquished from the AFC West picture, the Los Angeles Chargers caught a major break on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, keeping them still in the divisional hunt.

Moving forward, the smaller issues and stumbles on the defensive side might require Bo Nix and the offense to continue playing the kind of ball that keeps the lights on in the Broncos' pop-up Club Dub.

Even so, Surtain and his teammates still have everything laid out in front of them

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage