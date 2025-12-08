5 Electrifying Takeaways From Broncos' 24-17 Win Over Raiders

30 regular-season games into his NFL career, Bo Nix has yet to lose to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Denver Broncos have swept their bitter division rival for the second straight season, emerging victorious in Week 14, 24-17.

It was the Broncos' 10th straight win, the team's longest winning streak since 2012 (11 games). It was also Denver's fifth straight road win, the mark of a quality team.

On top of all that, the Broncos took back the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC with their win over the Raiders. Now sitting at 11-2, the Broncos are in a great position for the final four-game stretch run.

Before we start looking ahead, though, we've got to analyze Week 14's victory, starting with five big takeaways from the Broncos' 11th win of the season.

Rhythm Collision

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Broncos dominated the time of possession in this game (39:03 to 20:57). All three of Denver's scoring drives took at least eight minutes off the clock.

Sean Payton was very dissatisfied with the game plan he drew up in Week 10 vs. the Raiders, making up for it with gusto on Sunday. The play-calling balance was tremendous, and the Broncos dominated the point of attack.

All three of the Broncos' running backs averaged over four yards per carry, with RJ Harvey leading the way with 17 carries for 75 yards (4.4 avg) and a touchdown, while also contributing 25 yards through the air, giving him 100 total yards from scrimmage.

Bo Nix did a great job navigating the pocket, although he was sacked three times, which was an unusually high number for him. Nevertheless, he finished with only seven incompletions on 38 attempts, passing for 212 yards.

Nix didn't find the end zone through the air for the second time in the past three games (after throwing a touchdown in 17 straight games, a streak that was broken in Week 11). But he did score on the ground in the Broncos' opening drive.

The Broncos went 7-of-12 (58%) on third down and 2-for-3 in the red zone. While it didn't translate to a massive scoring explosion, the Broncos' offensive efficiency was impressive to see.

If the Broncos can sustain this kind of rhythm down the stretch, it's going to be exceedingly difficult for any opponent to snap their winning streak.

Marvelous Mims | The Cherry on Top

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown on a punt return against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

What an asset Marvin Mims Jr. is to this team. His absence was felt keenly for those two weeks he was in concussion protocol, but since he's been back, what a difference-maker he's been.

Against the Raiders, Mims returned a punt 48 yards to the house. Despite looking like he was going to be bottled up initially, he broke free, turned the corner, and was off to the races.

For a team that plays so well in critical moments, with a great defense, and a burgeoning running game, having a game-changing return man is the ultimate cherry on top for the Broncos. Thank God for Marvin Mims Jr.

Defensive Leaks Persist

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) catches a touchdown as Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) defends during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The past two showings by the Broncos' defense haven't been all that encouraging. Against the Raiders, the sacks kept coming (four on the day), but the Broncos allowed an opening-drive touchdown to Geno Smith and company. Then, after knocking the starting quarterback out of the game, they relinquished 10 points in garbage time to the backup.

Reading too much into garbage-time production is always ill-advised, but that won't stop Broncos Country from feeling a little uneasy about how this defense has looked in back-to-back games. Still, the Broncos held the Raiders to just 229 total yards, 3-for-9 on third down, and 17 points.

Once again, the Broncos didn't take the ball away on defense. For a defense that has been as dominant and predatory as Denver's has all season long, the lack of takeaways is the only possible hole one can find in this boat.

The Raiders tried to duplicate what the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders did, and got rid of the ball quickly on drop-backs. But that didn't work as well in the second half.

The Broncos applied consistent pressure on the quarterback, but Vance Joseph's defense is still struggling to take the ball away from opponents. You can't have it all, even as an 11-2 team.

At Allegiant Stadium, the Broncos got the win — the most important thing — dominated the time of possession, put a third-phase touchdown on the board, and held their opponent to under 230 total yards. But it sure would be nice if this defense could start finding ways to give Nix and company an extra possession or two by taking the ball away in these last four games.

Penalties Return

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton questions an official during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After showing some serious progress in the penalty department last week, the Broncos stormed back to their season average against the Raiders. The refs penalized the Broncos eight times for 50 yards, one of which helped fuel a Raiders score.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas was only penalized three times. Why does this penchant for the yellow laundry persist, even after Payton resolved to reduce it during the Broncos' Week 12 bye?

The good teams will make the Broncos pay for it. And say what you will about the Chiefs, but all four of Denver's final opponents are of the 'good' variety.

It might be too late in the game to clean this up. I don't know. But fans can only hope it doesn't blow up in the Broncos' face as December coalesces.

Bonitto a Constant Force

Nik Bonitto notched two sacks vs. the Raiders, giving him 12.5 on the season. He set a career-high last year, with 13.5. He's poised to blow by that mark with four games left to go.

Bonitto's get-off is among the fastest in the NFL, and he's so athletic and bendy — opposing tackles struggle to handle his speed. Hats of to the Broncos' leading pass rusher this season for another job well done.

