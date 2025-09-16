Broncos HC Explains Why Dobbins Got Way More Carries Than Harvey vs. Colts
One of the reasons the Denver Broncos were able to get off to a great first-half start vs. the Indianapolis Colts was the commitment to and success of the run game. Just ask quarterback Bo Nix, who passed for three touchdowns through two quarters of play.
“We ran the ball well. Our O-line did really good," Nix said after the game when asked what worked well offensively in the first half. "Came out the game [with] three straight runs, ran it right at them, and I thought our backs ran the ball well. We were able to get first downs on the run game and that was really good to see. I think that just opened up a few other things on some of those longer drives. And when it looked like we were moving down the field, it was really smooth because of the run game.”
Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins set the tone early, busting off an 18-yard blast on the team's first offensive snap of the game. He would finish with 14 carries for 76 yards (5.4 avg) and a touchdown.
Behind Dobbins, Broncos rookie running back RJ Harvey only garnered five carries, which weren't enough to get into a groove against the stiffer-than-expected Colts' rushing defense. Harvey picked up only eight yards rushing in Week 2, after picking up 70 on six carries in the season-opener, including a 50-yarder.
On Monday, Broncos head coach Sean Payton hosted a conference call with local press, and he was asked why Dobbins is getting such a higher touch share than the rookie second-rounder.
“I think sometimes there are certain tags. Harvey got some tougher run looks in the 11 or sub-personnel groupings," Payton said. "Dobbins had some real good runs for us, though. Quite naturally as one’s going, you feed him more."
O-Line Opening Holes for Dobbins
The Broncos' offensive line did a good job blocking for the team's 118 rushing yards on the road. That came on the heels of Denver's 151 rushing yards in the season-opener.
It hasn't been perfect upfront, but Payton likes what he's seen from his highly-paid offensive line.
"I was pleased overall with how we played as an offensive line. I thought we did a good job of creating space, creating movement," Payton said. "The opening series was going to be three runs in a row to get our first first down, and it happens on the first run. At that moment when you’re able to do that, you have more control of the game, and so that part of it was important.”
The Broncos seemed mostly in control of this game up until the fourth quarter, when a series of snafus and blunders led to a total collapse, and the Colts coming from behind to win 29-28. On Nix's fourth-quarter interception, the Broncos were on the Colts' 28-yard line nursing a 28-23 lead.
That Fateful Third Down Call
On a 3rd-&-3, instead of handing the ball to Dobbins, who, remember, averaged north of five yards per carry on the day, Payton called a passing play. Nix was pressured inside, making him unable to step into a throw deeper down the field to Courtland Sutton, and it sailed on him, getting picked off.
“I just missed," Nix said post-game.
The play-call decision combined with the turnover led to a six-point swing, taking a likely field goal (if not more) out of the equation for Denver, while the Colts drove down and kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive, narrowing the margin to two points. Why Payton didn't hand it off to Dobbins on that 3rd-&-3 we still don't know.
The Takeaway
Hopefully, Payton will get to a point with this new-and-improved rushing attack where he won't have to write a note to himself or be reminded to call a run play. I get that Payton wants to do his part to ensure that Nix becomes a top "four or five" quarterback sooner rather than later, but he's still an inexperienced quarterback, NFL-wise, and a young signal-caller's best friend is a reliable run game.
The Broncos will have to extract what lessons there are to be learned from that bitter loss to the Colts and move on quickly, as the Los Angeles Chargers are next up on the schedule. That AFC West tilt will be played at SoFi Stadium in L.A.