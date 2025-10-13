Payton Points Out Key Rebound Fans Are Missing Amid 3-Game Win Streak
The Denver Broncos headed home from their lengthy travels abroad with two more wins under their belt, which should be recognized as an achievement considering that both came in one-score games. However, the New York Jets' stellar defensive performance has raised more question marks over the Broncos' offense, and even the play-calling of head coach Sean Payton.
Following the Broncos' 13-11 win over the Jets in London, Payton spent more time than usual at the podium, speaking with the international press, pointing to how the Broncos remain a work in progress as the team finally returns stateside.
"We're going to look at the tape. We're going to be upset about the pre-snap fouls, holding, false start on a third-and-one," Payton said. "I think there's going to be a number of things that we're going to look at that we have to clean up with. Obviously, that starts with me and our coaching staff. I felt the same way in the kicking game. I felt we lost that battle. And fortunately, our defense played well enough to get the win."
Evaluating the uglier aspects of the Jets game tape might be even more challenging than the Broncos' tricky travel itinerary they just successfully navigated. Even so, Payton knows he's got to provide a more balanced overview of the wins the Broncos just put under their belts on the road, instead of raining on the parade because of persistent penalties.
"It doesn't have to be aesthetically pleasing," Payton said. "In three weeks, the key is the corrections, and the troubling part is, it was a point of emphasis going into this game. So that's the thing that we have to look at ourselves, what we're doing, how much we're doing. But, yeah, I mean, they put you in those third downs where you really don't want to be in."
Lifting the One-Score Curse
After already suffering two losses to last-second field goals, Broncos Country can understand why Payton is happy to focus on the fact that they've won three in a row, especially in light of how much this team struggled in close games last season.
"Well, a year ago, we were in the one-score games and didn't fare as well, and it worried all of us, including myself," Payton said. "Look, if you tune into the Red Zone channel each week, except for one or two games, they all are down to a field goal or a possession. Did I want this to be a one-score game? No. But it was. And so, fortunately, we've been able to do what maybe last year was a little bit of an Achilles heel."
Payton's point is a salient one. Broncos Country demanded improvement in one-score games after so many disappointments last season in the clutch, and after losing two in Weeks 2 and 3, Payton has delivered in back-to-back close ones. That shows tremendous growth; an encouraging harbinger for what remains of the season.
A Tale of Two Halves
During the first half against the Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix looked pretty sharp, but the offense's moderately hot start fizzled into a cold second half, outside of one drive. The Jets' defense moved into a different gear after halftime, so Nix was just happy that his unit managed to summon up some energy reserves to get the job done during the fourth quarter.
Nix orchestrated a 12-play, 65-yard fourth-quarter drive that culminated in a Wil Lutz 27-yard field goal, giving the Broncos the two-point lead they would not relinquish. Broncos tight end Evan Engram was pivotal, as was wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., whose 26-yard catch on 3rd-&-8 kept the drive alive.
"We were in a weird spot, sort of in a hole, and we had to dig ourselves out of it. We knew we needed a drive. We felt confident just get back ahead and our defense wouldn't allow them to score again. That's pretty much what happened," Nix said post-game. "Got a good drive, finally got a couple of explosives. Evan turned it on, switched things for us. Once we made that catch, first down. Marvin with his explosive [play], then we got down and ran a couple runs and got in field goal range."
The Broncos return home with a 4-2 record, setting them up nicely for Week 7's game against the New York Giants. The Broncos will warmly embrace the home-field advantage of Empower Field at Mile High, but Payton is convinced that the time spent away as a team will be of long-term benefit.
"When I first started this, there are certain things you do differently when you get older through experience, and one of the things I've found is bringing a team on the road for a period of time is beneficial," Payton said. "In New Orleans, we were relocated three or four times because of hurricanes—literally three different times we spent a week somewhere else. I always thought our team was better for it."
The Broncos stumbled and even wobbled at times on their Trans-Atlantic road trip, but the answers they found were conclusive. Honestly, the wins have been mainly due to Denver's ruthless and relentless defense, which registered 15 sacks over that two-week span.
As great as the Broncos have been defensively, it somehow feels like the tip of the iceberg. If the Broncos can figure out how to iron out the kinks in this offense, this team could become an NFL juggernaut.