Here's What Sean Payton Said About Pat Surtain II's Injury On Monday
Denver Broncos fans have been anxious about Patrick Surtain II's health status. The All-Pro cornerback suffered an ankle injury early in the Broncos' 44-24 decimation of the Dallas Cowboys, then, later, an apparent shoulder injury.
Surtain didn't return to the field after the half. On Monday, Payton was asked for an update on Surtain, but he didn't give us anything.
“No, nothing to update you guys today on," Payton said.
UPDATE
On Monday afternoon, Jordan Schultz reported that Surtain suffered a pectoral injury and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. 9NEWS' Mike Klis confirmed the injury, though not the timetable.
"Source confirms Broncos star CB Pat Surtain II has pec strain and will miss time. Can’t confirm timeline on return other than he won’t play Sunday at Houston. Jordan Schultz first on report who says Surtain out 4-6 weeks," Klis posted on X.
Surtain is likely to head to injured reserve, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Broncos' bye is in Week 12, and there is hope Surtain could return shortly after. No doubt about it, though, this is a blow to the Broncos' defense.
Into the Breach
In Week 8, Kris Abrams-Draine entered the game in relief of Surtain, and the Cowboys went after him. The second-year cornerback gave up many completions with the big cushions he was allowing pre-snap, but he kept everything in front of him and tackled well.
The Cowboys presented two imminent threats at wide receiver in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. That's a lot for any top-two cornerback tandem to handle, let alone the No. 4 guy entering the game due to injury.
“I think how we played was outstanding when he [Surtain] wasn’t in. That’s a big deal, especially when a large part of your plan is dealing with rotation and matchups and you’re dealing with [No.] 3 [Pickins] and [No.] 88 [Lamb]," Payton said. "Then all of a sudden that one element goes away, it can be a little bit disruptive."
Abrams-Draine finished the game with the second-most tackles, tallying eight on the day (four solo). Rookie Jahdae Barron also played well, notching the first interception of his NFL career in the second quarter.
But if the Broncos have to go to war on Sunday against the Houston Texans without their No. 1 cornerback, Abrams-Draine will likely be the primary replacement on the boundary. Payton is confident that Abrams-Draine will answer the bell if called upon again this coming Sunday.
"I thought Kris did a great job. The whole lot of them did when we went without Pat," Payton said. "We continued to play a handful of the coverages, and yet [Defensive Coordinator] Vance [Joseph] did a good job adjusting. So that was very encouraging.”
Locker Room Closes Ranks Around K.A.D.
Payton isn't the only one with confidence in Abrams-Draine. Broncos All-Pro defensive end Zach Allen seconded his head coach on Monday.
"We have full faith in Kris," Allen said via DNVR's Zac Stevens. "He practices as well as anyone he's seen, which means a lot for a young guy."
A fifth-round pick out of Missouri last year, Abrams-Draine was a healthy scratch up until Week 13 in 2024. The Broncos called his number when Riley Moss went down with a knee injury.
Initially, Abrams-Draine shared Moss' role with veteran corner Levi Wallace, but after Jameis Winston and the Cleveland Browns torched the Broncos, a change was made. Wallace was released and the Broncos stuck with the rookie as Moss' primary replacement until the starter returned in Week 17.
Abrams-Draine acquitted himself well, breaking up two passes, picking one off, and totaling nine tackles. Fast forward to this season, and he's mostly contributed on special teams, seeing just one defensive snap before Week 8.
However, the Surtain injury saw Abrams-Draine garner 36 defensive snaps vs. the Cowboys. If the coaches can work on Abrams-Draine's pre-snap alignment, he'll be fine if Surtain's injury keeps him out.
Abrams-Draine is very sticky in coverage and he has a nose for the ball. At 5-foot-11 and 178 pounds, he doesn't have the size of a Surtain or a Moss, but he's plenty physical, and his instincts are excellent.
There's a reason the Broncos are confident in living life without Surtain if push comes to shove. However, if Surtain misses time, expect the Broncos to work Barron in a bit alongside Abrams-Draine, with the young veteran getting the lion's share of the snaps.
The Broncos still have Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian in the starting lineup to help do the heavy lifting. But seeing how Abrams-Draine performed vs. Dallas, Moss' confidence is through the roof. Denver's track record against the NFL's best receiving corps stands on its own merit.
“It's exciting. It's a good confidence booster for not only me, but for ‘KD’ [Abrams-Draine] coming in there late for Pat, for ‘Jmac’ (McMillian), for our back end," Moss said post-game. "We've gone against probably three of the best receiving corps in the NFL—in Philly, in Cincinnati, and then now the Cowboys—and we've handled our business. That's exciting.”