Broncos HC Sean Payton Gives Rapid Response on Strnad INT
Arguably, the most crucial moment for the Denver Broncos in Sunday's historic 33-32 comeback victory over the New York Giants occurred not on any of quarterback Bo Nix's four fourth-quarter touchdowns -- but on a defensive play that set up one of the aforementioned scores.
That play was made by Broncos inside linebacker Justin Strnad, who intercepted Giants QB Jaxson Dart with under five minutes remaining, trailing 26-16. His pick was converted into a Nix TD pass just four plays and 56 seconds later.
It was the turning point of the wildest game in recent Broncos canon.
“[It was] unbelievable, I forgot about it," head coach Sean Payton told reporters in his postgame press conference. "When he first caught it, I thought there was a [No.] 40 on their team, and then, thankfully, they were in white and we were in orange. Yeah that was two-fold. It was a turnover, but it also put us—it’s like a double whammy. You get the ball and then you get it there. That probably was the difference in winning and losing the game.”
Largely relegated to a reserve role with the return of ILB Dre Greenlaw, Strnad picked the most opportune time to record his first-career interception. He added five tackles, one pass deflection, and a quarterback hit while ceding snaps to Greenlaw and Alex Singleton.
More so than losing his starting job, however, Strnad -- like the rest of his teammates -- was unhappy about the prospect of losing Sunday's tilt, when they found themselves trailing again, 32-30, late in the final frame.
“I can’t say what I was thinking, to be honest with you, but I was frustrated obviously," he told reporters. "Very emotional game, back-and-forth, start to give in, but it’s always good to come out on top of those.”
While Strnad's snaps could decrease moving forward, the indelible mark he left on Payton cannot be understated. Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time situations -- and Strnad, at least then, came up big-time.
“It’s awesome, for sure. Like I said, I just want to win, man. It’s great to come out of here with a win. It’s huge," he said, adding, "It’s awesome, but it’s a new week already. We got to get ready for the next game; 5-2, let’s keep it going.”