It's Time to Put Sean Payton in NFL Coach of the Year Conversation

The Denver Broncos are 12-2 for the season and have won 11 straight games, their most recent coming against a legitimate playoff contender — the Green Bay Packers. The Broncos can claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs if they win their next two games.

The Broncos have the best record in the NFL, begging the question: Why isn't Sean Payton getting talked up as a true candidate for NFL Coach of the Year?

I was critical of the Broncos' decision to hire Payton (and give up draft capital in the process) back in 2023. But since that time, even as I have questioned a few of his decisions, he has made me eat crow about the Broncos' decision to bring him on board.

Again, Payton hasn't been perfect, but he has done far more good than bad for the Broncos and turned them into a playoff contender. And this season, he has arguably exceeded the expectations people had for the Broncos.

The Broncos are coming off their first playoff season since 2015, but given how the 2024 squad lost multiple close games and made the playoffs by beating a Kansas City Chiefs team that rested its starters, there was plenty of skepticism surrounding Payton's team.

Payton's COTY Resume

If one believes that the Broncos weren't legit last year, what does that say for this season? It should say that Payton has done a lot to take the Broncos to the next level. Thus, he should be a legitimate candidate for Coach of the Year.

Yes, other NFL coaches have worked wonders with their teams. There are cases to be made for the likes of Mike Vrabel, Sean McVay, Ben Johnson, Mike Macdonald, and Kyle Shanahan. Vrabel and Johnson have taken over teams that missed the playoffs last season and are currently leading their respective divisions, while McVay and MacDonald are leading the top two teams in the NFC, and Shanahan is keeping the Niners in the playoffs despite many key injuries.

But consider that Payton has found a way to get the Broncos to believe they can beat any opponent. He's kept his players focused even when things weren't going the team's way. He's shown faith in players who have struggled and has been rewarded when they've bounced back and turned in strong performances.

Development of Bo Nix

Most of all, Payton has done a lot to elevate the Broncos' offense to a level where the unit can now take on a greater share of the load in winning games. Bo Nix has played his best football over the past four games, and that play has taken some pressure off the Broncos' defense, which hasn't been as good as it was in the first half of the season.

The fact that Payton is getting his players to believe they always have a chance to win, combined with the offense's continued improvement, should put him in the conversation for the NFL's top coaching award.

It's easy to look at the weaker opponents Denver has faced and the close games and say that a top coach would ensure his team blows those teams out. Again, though, if not for Payton getting the players to show resilience and cultivate a belief that they can win games, the Broncos don't come away with many wins.

The Takeaway

No disrespect to the other coaches who are doing great things with their teams, but Payton has to be in that conversation for Coach of the Year. He's a big reason why the Broncos have a legitimate shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

