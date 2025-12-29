Sean Payton Reacts to Joining Bill Belichick in NFL History

Sean Payton has done one heck of a job of turning around the fortunes of the Denver Broncos. In Year 1, Payton figured out what he had to work with on the roster, making some key changes and cuts, while still improving the Broncos' win total by three games.

In Year 2, Payton released Russell Wilson and moved on from several other key Broncos, and drafted Bo Nix in the first round. The Broncos proceeded to win 10 games with a rookie quarterback, snapping the club's previous eight-year playoff drought.

In Year 3, Payton's team started off on a rocky footing, opening the 2025 season 1-2. From there, however, the Broncos would go on a romping 11-game winning streak, winning the AFC West in Week 17 as a 13-3 team.

Upon reaching that mark, Payton joined former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the NFL history books. Only Payton and Belichick have posted at least five 13-win seasons as an NFL head coach.

Four of Payton's 13-win teams were with the New Orleans Saints, of course, while the Broncos round of the five. He reacted to the achievement following the Broncos' 13th win of the season — a Christmas Night win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I have been fortunate to have been on and coached a lot of great players. There is nothing like winning," Payton said on Thursday night. "When I heard that, I had trouble figuring out which were the 13-win teams. We had some other teams that were 12 or 11-win teams."

Although I have a hard time believing that Payton couldn't recall off hand which of his former Saints teams went 13-3 (a coach like him has that information burned into his psyche), it doesn't take away from the enormity of his achievement.

Payton credited the players and coaches he's surrounded himself with over the years, many of whom have followed him to the Mile High City, like Broncos senior defensive assistant Joe Vitt, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, senior offensive assistant Pete Carmichael, and former Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief, who now is Denver's offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

"I have been fortunate to have really good players and real good coaches. Some of them who are right here that have been a part of all of those wins, part of those wins," Payton said. "Obviously, Bill [Belichick] is good company. Let’s keep it going.”

The Bill Parcells Connection

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on from the sidelines during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Payton has remarked on how much Belichick has influenced him over the years. Belichick and Payton both spring from the Bill Parcells coaching tree, so they have that in common.

Belichick's two-decade-long reign with the Patriots will likely go down in history as the greatest of all time. Belichick surpassed the achievements of the great Vince Lombardi, for whom the Super Bowl trophy is named.

Belichick has six World Champion rings. Payton has one, earned with the 2009 Saints. So in that regard, Payton has some catching up to do.

But with the Broncos winning 23 games inside of Nix's first two years, and Payton only being 61 years young (he turns 62 on Monday, December 29), he's got plenty of time to catch up to Belichick.

The Broncos will host the Los Angeles Chargers this coming weekend in the season finale. Payton has accomplished much in his NFL coaching career, but one thing that he's never achieved is a 14-win season.

If Payton can pull that off, the Broncos will win the No. 1 seed in the AFC and earn a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage throughout. Wouldn't that be a great reward for his first 14-win season as a head coach? I'd say so.

