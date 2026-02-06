Kurt Warner Raves About Bo Nix While Highlighting a Critical Next Step

Bo Nix has some monumental achievements for a quarterback coming off just his second year in the NFL. With Nix in the fold, the Denver Broncos blasted their way out of the AFC West basement like they were shot out of a cannon.

To have won 25 games (including playoffs) in Nix's first two seasons. To unseat the Kansas City Chiefs in their decade-long reign as the division champs, and clinch the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC — few would have expected to see that happen within two seasons when the Broncos drafted Nix at No. 12 overall in 2024.

The only thing missing from Nix's resume through two years are individual accolades. He's garnered Pro Bowl consideration, but never more than an alternate, despite being one of the NFL's most statistically productive and winningest quarterbacks since 2024.

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Kurt Warner has been duly impressed by Nix. The former St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals star quarterback shared some thoughts on Nix with 9NEWS ' Mike Klis from Radio Row at the Super Bowl.

"Overall, I mean, we're talking about a second-year quarterback—I think he's done some incredible things. He's an unbelievable playmaker," Warner said of Nix. "I think he's got all the ability to be a really, really special player in the game."

Growth Target

As a quarterback just entering Year 3, Nix still has some growing to do. Warner, in particular, wants to see Nix show more poise and calm in the pocket, which will allow Sean Payton's passing concepts to fully develop, rather than living and dying by off-schedule plays.

"The one thing that I want to see him continue to work on is just a little more poise and calm in the pocket. I talked to him earlier in the year, and he loves to be on the move. He loves his feet moving, which, I understand that, because he's a great thrower on the run," Warner said of Nix. "But sometimes, there's some opportunities out there if he just settles in a little bit more, but that will come. To have his team as the No. 1 seed in his second year, to continue to make strides, all the comeback wins, I mean, I'm just very impressed with how he's carried himself."

Endless Possibilities

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 21: Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Bo Nix (10) have a word before a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 21, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. | Dustin Bradford / Icon Sportswire / Imago

As talented as Nix is, the possibilities of where he could end up in his development are endless. He's got the arm to make every NFL throw, he's got the athleticism and mobility, and he's got the football IQ.

The cherry on top? Nix's clutch gene, which will continue to serve the Broncos as time marches on. Still, Warner foresees winning more often from the pocket as the next stepping stones to even more success.

"I think he has the capabilities of being whatever he wants to be. But we see it a lot in the league; these guys that are so athletic. They're very comfortable in athletic situations," Warner said of Nix. "They're very comfortable with their feet moving and trying to create. It's just finding that balance because sometimes, you've just got to let the offense work for you and make the game easier on yourself by settling in, and let Sean's play-call, or let one of your guys on the outside, win, instead of always having to create. So that's just the next step. But again, you don't expect anybody to be a final product after two years, and so, what they've done and how he's played, [I'm] more than impressed."

Re-Climbing the AFC Mountain: No Guarantees

Despite the messaging from Nix and the Broncos that his fractured ankle won't affect his health and availability in the long term , it's still a question and concern on the minds of many fans and media. When the news broke of Nix's injury, following the Broncos' 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, Warner's heart went out to him and the team.

"You never know how that stuff plays out," Warner said of Nix's long-term health concerns. "I think the biggest thing for me is [it was] just a bummer. A great season. [He] had them on the cusp."

Nix's injury was gutting. Devastating. But the first impulse for a lot of fans and media was, 'Heck, they'll be back.' If Nix could get the Broncos to the AFC title game in just Year 2, surely the football gods have many more such trips in store for this team.

Then you realize: in the Broncos' storied history, that was only their 11th appearance in the AFC championship game. Peyton Manning had one of the most prolific and dominant four-year runs in Denver, but even he made the AFC championship game only twice over that span. It's hard to get there.

That's part of why Warner was so bummed out for Nix and the Broncos. It's never going to be easy getting back and there are no guarantees.

"He's very young, and you'd like to think he's going to be back there numerous times, but I've been around this league, and it's not easy to get there," Warner told Klis. "So just disappointed for him and for the team that he just couldn't be healthy for the championship game, and they could lay it all out there and see if they could have been here."

What Could Have Been? We'll Never Know

Everyone outside of the greater Boston area knows that the Broncos would be in Santa Clara right now had Nix not suffered that fractured ankle. Jarrett Stidham did his best in a very tough situation, but he came up short with two costly turnovers.

You never know what the future holds, though. What excites me most about the Broncos' long-term outlook is how much growth this team showed in 2025.

The Broncos won so many close games, and came out on top against so many upper-echelon opponents. This team is battle-tested now.

And with the core of the team returning in 2026, there's every reason to be optimistic and bullish on Denver's outlook. The schedule will be tougher next season, but then again, so, too, will Nix and the Broncos be.

