These Offensive Shrine Bowl Standouts Should Be on Broncos' Radar

The season is over for the Denver Broncos, after their 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game , but their scouting department has been looking for their next crop of rookies who can help them take the next step.

It's been a long process for the Broncos' scouts, but the draft bustle is only going to intensify from here with the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, followed by the NFL Scouting Combine, and pro days across the fruited plain.

As the Broncos prepared for the AFC championship game, college prospects were putting in the work at the Shrine Bowl practices. After looking over the practice tape, there were a few players who stood out on each side of the ball.

We've already broken down the 10 defensive showings that should have the Broncos' attention, so let's highlight the offensive players that stood out during Shrine Bowl practices.

East Roster

The practices for the East roster were better overall and seemed more intense. The East offense, in particular, looked cleaner during team drills.

Aamil Wagner | OT | Notre Dame

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Aamil Wagner (59) pass blocks against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Joey Zelinsky (45) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In one-on-one drills, Wagner looked the best consistently. There were some losses, but he has the foot quickness to stay in front of the quicker pass rushers.

The concern came when opponents tried to power their way there, which gave Wagner some issues.

Tristan Leigh | OT | Clemson

Leigh wasn’t there on the first day, but he quickly stood out from then on. There were a few losses from him in individual or team drills, and he showed good foot quickness, improved his technique from the first to the second day, and showed solid anchor ability.

Chip Trayanum | RB | Toledo

The blocking from the running backs was largely disappointing, but Trayanum showed the most tools to work with. He also looked good catching the ball out of the backfield.

He is a bigger back, so team drills with limited contact make for a tough evaluation, but he is one to keep an eye on when the game happens on January 27.

Dallen Bentley | TE | Utah

There were a lot of tight ends who stood out, but Bentley consistently caught my attention in team drills, both as a blocker and a receiver. He was the only one who stood out in both aspects, whereas others only looked good as a receiver.

Michael Wortham | WR | Montana

The quick receiver was impossible to cover and consistently was getting open. Wortham is smaller and offers some return ability, but he ran good routes and had good footwork for clean releases off the line, even when pressed.

West Roster

The West offense was messy, especially on the first day. It did get cleaned up some, but multiple West players struggled. It was significantly harder to find players who stood out in the West than in the East.

Kaden Wetjen | WR/R | Iowa

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) returns a punt as Michigan State Spartans tight end Kai Rios (88) attempts to make the tackle during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Wetjen is a small, quick receiver who can play as a gadget player on offense and as a returner. He excelled in one-on-one drills, which favor players like him, but his return ability stands out on tape and should be something to watch for during the game.

Jaren Kump | IOL | Utah

The West roster was a lot uglier overall than the East, but Kump stood out positively with good consistency. He was tough inside, shutting down rushers in one-on-one drills, and did well in run-blocking drills as well.

Fa’alili Fa’amoe | OT | Wake Forest

It was hit-or-miss from Fa’amoe, but he does have tools and traits to work with to try to develop. He likely won’t require a high pick and may even go undrafted, but the tools he's showcased are worth the risk in that situation.

Dean Connors | RB | Houston

The blocking was rough, but the West team didn’t do running back blocking drills every day. Connors looked great as a receiver, was the best pass-catching back on either roster, and ran the ball well. Connors is quick to make decisions as a runner and gets north/south quickly.

Skyler Bell | WR | UConn

Bell is a good route runner and consistently gets separation in a flash. In college, he excelled after the catch, which isn’t often showcased in practices, so he is one to keep an eye on when the game comes.

