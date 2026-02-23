Top 10 Offensive Tackles for Broncos in 2026 NFL Draft

While the Denver Broncos don’t have an immediate need at tackle with Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, they could have one in the near future, and this is a position to address before it becomes a need.

While both Bolles and McGlinchey are under contract for the 2027 season, their contracts are easy to get out of after 2026. McGlinchey, more so than Bolles, is at risk of being a cap casualty.

The fact that the Broncos could move on from both of them could push the team toward finding a cost-controlled rookie through the draft, though they haven’t drafted a tackle since 2017 when they took Bolles in the first round.

This isn’t a great tackle class, and the talent is expected to be gone in the first 75 picks, but there are still options who fit what the Broncos want to do. Let's get to the top 10 offensive tackles in the 2026 draft class.

Spencer Fano | Utah

There is plenty of quickness and power to Fano’s game to set him up for success in pass protection and in the run game. The Utah coaching staff had a lot of trust in Fano, especially in the run game, because of how much movement he can generate.

Fano has the balance, footwork, and technique to go along with his quickness and strength, which gives him the scheme versatility teams look for. He can execute in any rushing concept and has the traits to flip sides if needed.

Francis Mauigoa | Miami

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even though Mauigoa doesn’t have the ideal length and his feet are not as quick as you want, he plays patiently and doesn’t lunge into contact, but waits for defenders to make their move and reacts. He knows how to address those concerns and doesn’t press the issue in how he plays the game.

There is some debate about whether Mauigoa stays at tackle or moves inside to guard at the NFL level, but he has shown more than enough to be given a shot at right tackle before being kicked inside. The foot quickness and length would be more of a concern if it were a consistent issue on tape, but he kept it from becoming one.

Monroe Freeling | Georgia

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It's clear that Freeling still needs more seasoning, as his youth and lack of experience often show on tape, but he has all the physical and mental tools you want in a developing tackle. The athleticism oozes from him, and when he has to pull or climb, he's such a smooth, clean, and efficient mover.

Freeling could use a season as a depth piece as NFL coaches develop his technique, but if he has to start right away or step in for an injury, there is enough for him to do well. However, you'd have to live with the hiccups. Freeling is likely to end up as the best tackle out of this class with a sky-high ceiling.

Max Iheanachor | Arizona State

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The gap between Inheanachor and Freeling is extremely small and could even flip after the NFL Scouting Combine . He has played both soccer and basketball, and it shows in his movement, especially his footwork, which is among the cleanest in this class among tackles.

Iheanachor has all the traits and some solid technique, though there are technical cleanups that need to be addressed. The biggest issue with him is how quickly he can be beaten, as he doesn’t always moderate his play, which leads him to step out of proper position, so coaches will need to rein him in.

Caleb Lomu | Utah

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils with Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Lomu's athleticism is great, and he should be one of the better testing tackles at the Combine, but there are serious concerns about his strength, power, and even leverage. He could be one of the least versatile tackles in this class — possibly a scheme-specific right tackle only — but he is going to be extremely appealing to teams that run that scheme.

With the athleticism and technique he has, teams that run a wide-zone base run scheme are going to love him, and that could help him in pass protection, where he has struggled to anchor against bull rushes. There will be work to improve his strength and power, but the traits he brings to the NFL are day-one starter level, though only for a specific type of scheme.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Kadyn Proctor | Alabama

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Proctor is one of the more physically gifted tackles in this class, but he is also one of the most inconsistent. When he plays with proper balance, leverage, and technique, he is far and away the best tackle in this class, but you only get that on maybe 50% of his reps.

Teams will have to address the inconsistencies, meaning more discipline in Proctor's play rather than resorting to lunging, over-setting, or losing focus. That will be an area of focus for teams as the Combine approaches and as they conduct their interviews, and they will likely bring up the consistency issues.

Blake Miller | Clemson

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's difficult to last in the NFL when you play upright, so Miller has to get the pad level down and keep it down. If he can do that, there is a good chance he makes it in the NFL and lasts as a 10-year starter, as his other traits are great.

Miller has great quickness, especially in his kick-slide, but he doesn’t overset often and stays in front of his defender with consistency. He can also generate movement in the run game from his quickness off the snap, but it can all be undone by his upright play style, which gives the defender leverage to take control of the rep.

Caleb Tiernan | Northwestern

Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Cameron Brandt (91) rushes on defense at Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (72) in the second half t Michigan Stadium. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Tiernan's hand technique is already better than many NFL veterans, and he plays relaxed and under control as a blocker. While he isn’t the best at recovery, he does well at keeping defenders in check from the start, so those issues aren’t exacerbated.

While there are questions about how much room for growth there is with Tiernan, he can step in as a day-one starter and raise the floor on either side of the line. Improving his ability to recover will be the focus, as it is the biggest area of concern.

Austin Barber | Florida

Apr 12, 2025; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Kamryn Waites (75) and Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) wait for the snap during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Barber is a good athlete who can play four of the five positions and has enough to succeed in different blocking concepts. He is a former basketball player, and it shows in how he moves as a puller or when climbing to the second level.

Barber has technical questions, but you can coach technique; you can’t teach size, length, and athleticism, which is what he has in spades. In the NFL, there's a good chance Barber finds himself inside with some spacing issues, but tackle is more valuable, and he should get a shot there first before moving inside.

Isaiah World | Oregon

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Isaiah World (76) and defensive back Daylen Austin (0) block against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

World is a gifted athlete, but his technique is a complete mess, as is his discipline. Now, news has come out that he tore his ACL in the game against Indiana in the college playoffs, which will keep him out of the Combine and likely cause him to miss most of the 2026 season.

This will drop World both in the draft and in my rankings, but for now, he holds onto the 10th spot, as I won’t recalibrate my grades until after the Combine. A handful of tackles are poised to take the 10th spot, which is unfortunate for World.