Broncos' Locke Drops Expletive to Describe New DT Malcolm Roach
The Denver Broncos divorced from and have spent the past half-decade trying to replace Derek Wolfe — that is, a brutish defensive lineman who terrorizes the trenches, physically and verbally. Someone whose mouth writes checks his behind can cash. A "dog," as Aqib Talib would call it.
The search may be over.
Meet Malcolm Roach.
“He’s batsh*t crazy, man," Broncos safety P.J. Locke described to reporters Tuesday. "He’s going to be loud out here and bring the energy every single time. That’s his role and he embraces it. We need it, for sure.”
Locke would know, having played alongside Roach for three years at Texas. The college mates are now reunited as pros in the Mile High City, and the latter is tasked with improving a Denver run defense that was largely catatonic last season, finishing 30th in the NFL.
Entering his age-26 campaign, Roach was signed by now-Broncos head coach Sean Payton's Saints in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He's amassed 38 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, three pass deflections, and one interception across 41 career appearances, including five starts.
Roach (6-3, 290) was particularly effective against opposing ground games, posting the league's best run-stop rate (17.4%), according to Pro Football Focus. Such is the reason Payton lured him in this offseason on a two-year, $8 million contract.
One of the reasons, anyway.
“I think he loves playing. He really does," Payton said Tuesday. "He’s effective as a player, and it’s kind of contagious. He’s a really good teammate and someone that can play multiple positions. There are certain guys that are ‘glue’ guys in a locker room, and he’s one of those guys. He had to steal first base. He was an undrafted free agent. He wasn’t born on third base. He had to make it. He’s a guy that appreciates every day, and his teammates quickly—I talked to a few of the others guy that have been here, and very quickly he acclimated himself. I would say he endears himself to his teammates, and I think that’s a good trait.”
Together with fellow free-agent pickup Angelo Blackson and trade acquisition John Franklin-Myers, and incumbents Zach Allen and DJ Jones, the Broncos' defensive line should look much more formidable this fall.
At worst, Roach will be the first reserve off the bench. At best, he'll vault to starter.
At a constant, No. 97 is the unquestioned mouthpiece.
