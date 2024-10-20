SI

Deshaun Watson Was in Tears as He Was Carted Off Field With Devastating Injury

Stephen Douglas

Deshaun Watson being carted off the field against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Deshaun Watson being carted off the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. / @NFLonCBS
In this story:

Deshaun Watson suffered a severe leg injury during the second quarter of the Week 7 game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. Watson went down with a non-contact injury and had to leave the field on the injury cart.

As Watson was carted off the field he was emotional and had tears in his eyes. Watson had a towel over his head which he used to cover his face.

Watson's final stat line for the game was 15 completions on 17 attempts for 128 yards. The Browns had yet to score when Watson went down, but Nick Chubb scored a touchdown a few plays later.

Coming into the game against the Bengals, Watson was 24th in passing yards, 27th in completion percentage, 25th in touchdown passes and leading the league in sacks by a wide margin. Cleveland was 1-5 and had lost four straight games with coach Kevin Stefanski answering questions about whether or not he'd play another quarterback after each one.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL