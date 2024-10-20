Deshaun Watson Was in Tears as He Was Carted Off Field With Devastating Injury
Deshaun Watson suffered a severe leg injury during the second quarter of the Week 7 game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. Watson went down with a non-contact injury and had to leave the field on the injury cart.
As Watson was carted off the field he was emotional and had tears in his eyes. Watson had a towel over his head which he used to cover his face.
Watson's final stat line for the game was 15 completions on 17 attempts for 128 yards. The Browns had yet to score when Watson went down, but Nick Chubb scored a touchdown a few plays later.
Coming into the game against the Bengals, Watson was 24th in passing yards, 27th in completion percentage, 25th in touchdown passes and leading the league in sacks by a wide margin. Cleveland was 1-5 and had lost four straight games with coach Kevin Stefanski answering questions about whether or not he'd play another quarterback after each one.