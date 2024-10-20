Nick Chubb Scores First TD for Browns Since Suffering Gruesome Knee Injury
On Sunday the Cleveland Browns hosted the Cincinnati Bengals, and the end of the first half ended up being quite a rollercoaster for the home fans. With less than two minutes to go and the Browns trailing, 7-0, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson suddenly went down with a bad leg injury and was carted off in tears. He was replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who quickly got the offense to the goal line. There, the Browns scored the most heartwarming touchdown of the season.
On fourth-and-goal, former Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb scored his first touchdown since suffering a gruesome leg injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in September of 2023. It was a truly remarkable moment for Chubb, active for the Browns for the first time in over a year.
Chubb got hurt in Week 2 of 2023 and has spent over 12 months rehabbing multiple torn ligaments in his knee. He's a fan favorite in Cleveland and you can tell how excited they were for the running back by the cheers in the above video.
In his first half back on the field, Chubb recorded 10 carries for 20 yards along with that touchdown.