SI

Nick Chubb Scores First TD for Browns Since Suffering Gruesome Knee Injury

A remarkable moment for the running back.

Liam McKeone

Chubb returned to the field for the first time in over a year Sunday
Chubb returned to the field for the first time in over a year Sunday / NFL on CB
In this story:

On Sunday the Cleveland Browns hosted the Cincinnati Bengals, and the end of the first half ended up being quite a rollercoaster for the home fans. With less than two minutes to go and the Browns trailing, 7-0, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson suddenly went down with a bad leg injury and was carted off in tears. He was replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who quickly got the offense to the goal line. There, the Browns scored the most heartwarming touchdown of the season.

On fourth-and-goal, former Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb scored his first touchdown since suffering a gruesome leg injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in September of 2023. It was a truly remarkable moment for Chubb, active for the Browns for the first time in over a year.

Chubb got hurt in Week 2 of 2023 and has spent over 12 months rehabbing multiple torn ligaments in his knee. He's a fan favorite in Cleveland and you can tell how excited they were for the running back by the cheers in the above video.

In his first half back on the field, Chubb recorded 10 carries for 20 yards along with that touchdown.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL