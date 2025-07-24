Browns GM Gives Statement on Shedeur Sanders's Speeding Tickets: 'Not Smart'
Shedeur Sanders's NFL career got underway this summer, as the fifth-round pick attended Cleveland Browns OTAs and arrived at team facilities this week for training camp. But it hasn't been a smooth start off the field for the young quarterback.
Sanders was pulled over for speeding twice in June within the span of two weeks. The team said that Sanders took care of the issue, but it was not an auspicious start for the former Colorado star.
On Thursday, with training camp underway, Browns GM Andrew Berry was asked about the situation. He noted that the issue had been addressed with Sanders, but went on to give a firm statement about the problems with his actions, which Berry called "not smart."
"It’s just not smart," Berry said. "It's something that we've addressed with him. He understands the implications. He understands the consequences. I think the thing is, like, it's not just about yourself... It's not just about driving a car really fast. It's about the fact that you endanger other people... It’s just dangerous, and it’s not something that we want our guys to be doing. It’s not something that they should be doing. The No. 1 reason is because we don’t want some catastrophic accident.”
Sanders will be competing for a spot on Cleveland's depth chart alongside Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.