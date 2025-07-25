SI

Browns Reporter Shares Classy Move Shedeur Sanders Made for Teammate During Interviews

A cool gesture from Sanders during media availability on Friday.

Liam McKeone

Shedeur Sanders is competing for a starting QB spot in Cleveland.
Shedeur Sanders is in the midst of his first NFL training camp as the rookie quarterback attempts to carve out a spot on the Cleveland Browns' crowded depth chart. There will be a much larger spotlight on Sanders compared to any other fifth-round pick and, indeed, even compared to his own teammates— a fact Sanders seems aware of, if his actions on Friday are any indication.

Sanders was slated to speak to the media following Friday's training camp practice. As shared by Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot, he arrived to the media tent in the middle of teammate Jerome Baker's interview session. As reporters noticed and began to leave Baker's podium to talk to Sanders, the young quarterback "very quietly" told Cleveland's PR team that he wouldn't do his interview until Baker was done.

It's a classy gesture from the rookie and something his veteran teammates will no doubt appreciate.

