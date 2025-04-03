Browns Digest

Analyst Has Strong Draft Prediction for Possible Browns’ Target Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock has seemingly fallen off over the past four weeks, but as we get closer to the NFL Draft, one analyst is keeping the faith.

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffalo Joel Klatt has quickly become one of the top voices of college football. He is a fixture on Fox every Saturday for their game of the week and has built an incredible content platform along the way.

He has been a huge Shedeur Sanders fan for the entirety of his career, but he has always approached the Sanders conversation in a very fair way. 

Klatt never let his allegiance to the University of Colorado cloud his judgment when talking about the very polarizing team and a very polarizing player.

The conversation around Shedeur has reached a fever pitch. He started NFL Draft season as the unquestioned second choice behind Cam Ward, but now, many draft experts consider Sanders to be a late first-round pick, maybe even a day-two selection.

Klatt does not fall into that category.

I think that Shedeur is an incredible player. I think that he is, and should be, a top-five or six player in the draft. The draft media or certain individuals in the league who are not ever going to draft (him)... start perpetuating myths and untruths about players… I think this type of storyline is lazy.”

Could Sanders’ apparent fall be a well-orchestrated smoke screen by a team that holds a later selection? That certainly could be a possibility, but for those at the top of the boards, they are left in an interesting spot. 

Cleveland is a prime example. They either make the selection and risk reaching for the player or they pass on him and risk missing out on a franchise quarterback.

Whoever drafts Sanders is getting a guy who is immensely talented and is ready to turn a franchise around. If a team feels comfortable passing on him they better be right, because he has the ability to be a winner at the NFL level for a very long time.

